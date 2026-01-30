Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi's intoxicating 'mutual obsession' when the cameras stop rolling

They may be stepping into the roles of two of the most iconic characters in romantic literature, but while fans remain divided over whether Wuthering Heights truly deserves its reputation as "the greatest love story of all time" - tragic ending notwithstanding (no spoilers, promise) - one thing is certain: Australian-born actors Margot Robbie Jacob Elordi have formed what has been described as an "intoxicating bond" off screen.

Emerald Fennell's adaptation, yes adaptation, of the iconic Emily Brontë novel was always set to be steamy. Not only are two of the most spellbinding Hollywood stars cast as leads, Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, but if the trailer is anything to go by, it's certainly being released on Valentine's Day for a reason. (And let's not discount the British director's previous hit Saltburn…)

© Getty Images to Warner Bros. Pic The pair revealed they developed 'mutual obsession' with each other

While desire is a powerful force in the novel, it is the pair’s mutual obsession that sits at the heart of the story. It is a dynamic that appears to have echoed beyond the page, too, with Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi both suggesting that an intense, shared focus developed between them off-screen - a connection reflected in their many interactions behind the camera.

Being 'co-dependent'

Kicking off the press tour with a bang, Margot sent the internet into a spin when she told Fandango that she feels "co-dependent" with the Euphoria actor. She said: "I'm so codependent with people I work with, and I love everyone so much, and I'm always that person who's so devastated when a job's over and I never want it to end. I think I developed that quite quickly with Jacob, too."

She continued to say that Jacob would always be on set behind the scenes watching her, something which she thought director Emerald had "asked her to do." The Wolf of Wall Street star explained: "'I don't know if Emerald told you to do this or you did this,' she said while addressing the Frankenstein star, "but I remember the first couple days on set, he would just be always in the vicinity where I was, but like in a corner, watching Cathy."

"I didn't tell him to do that," Emerald said, adding, "I actually had to ask him to leave," which was met with laughter from the rest of the cast.

Margot added that if Jacob wasn't around, she would feel "really unnerved and unmoored. And I felt quite lost, like a kid without their blanket or something." Jacob then added that they had developed a "mutual obsession with each other."

Valentine's Day

In their recent interview with Vogue Australia, Margot said that Jacob is certainly boyfriend material after he "filled her room with roses." She told the publication: "We were shooting on Valentine's Day. You made my day and, as Heathcliff, filled my room with roses."

The Kissing Booth star also shared a heartfelt note written from the perspective of his character, Heathcliff, which he gave to Margot with a "little tombstone thing," both symbolic of the film they were creating together.While Margot didn't return the favour, he admitted his feelings weren't hurt. "I felt like I beat you," he jested. "You definitely beat me. Yours was so epic," Margot replied. Adding: "I remember thinking on Valentine's Day, 'Oh he's probably a very good boyfriend,' 'cause there's a lot of thoughtfulness in this. You did a lot of very thoughtful things."

Matching diamonds

While she may not have returned the favour on Valentine's Day, Margot did present Jacob with a rather extravagant wrap present - matching rings.

The diamond rings both feature an image of two skeletons embracing, and one of the most famous quotes from the era-defining novel: "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same."

© Cece Jewellery Margot gifted Jacob matching signet rings

British jeweller, Cece Fein-Hughes, who created the rings, took to her social media to share the meaningful details behind the gift. "What an honour it was to create matching pieces for Margot Robbie & Jacob Elordi, celebrating their time filming together as Catherine & Heathcliff in the new Wuthering Heights," she wrote.

Cece, of Cece Jewellery London, shared elsewhere more of the details on the matching accessories: "Gifted to Jacob by Margot, the piece features two entwined skeletons in the exact pose of the iconic film poster, a quiet reminder that love never truly dies,' Fein-Hughes said in her post.

Other details of the rings include the inscription '1847-2026', a reference to the year of the publication of the Brontë novel. As well as the initials of their characters Cathy and Heathcliff.

Red carpet bond

It wouldn't be a Margot Robbie film without a killer press tour, and so fair has not disappointed with her Wuthering Heights-themed outfits, which have included pieces from none other than Elizabeth Taylor.

© Variety via Getty Images The pair held hands on the red carpet

And it seems, her bond with Jacob hasn't dwindled post-production, as the pair were seen holding hands while posing for photographs on the red carpet.