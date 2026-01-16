Meet the new Hollywood heartthrobs on Netflix everyone is crushing on right now

A round of applause for Netflix,, because if there's one thing the streaming giant knows how to do, it is cast a future Hollywood heartthrob.

The proof? Hollywood's Sexiest Man Alive, Jonathan Bailey (yes, that's his official title according to PEOPLE). The British actor shot to fame playing Anthony Bridgerton in the scandal-soaked Regency drama Bridgerton in 2020.

Jonathan's phenomenal performance in the Netflix original series springboarded him into the bright lights of Hollywood, with the actor going on to win a Critics' Choice Award, and earn four SAG Award nominations for his role in Paramount + series Fellow Travellers, not to mention landing roles in two major Hollywood blockbusters, Jurassic Park and Wicked.

While the Oxfordshire-born actor, 37, was always destined for La La Land, he isn't the only star who has made it big since appearing on the platform.

Australian actor Jacob Elordi, whose first major role was in the Netflix teen hitThe Kissing Booth went on to star in Euphoria, take on the role of Elvis Presley in Priscilla and play everyone's favourite troubled sweetheart Felix Catton in Emerald Fennell's Saltburn.

Last weekend, the 28-year-old actor picked up a Critics' Choice Award for his role as Frankenstein's creature in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein - a performance that also earned him two Golden Globe nominations - and in a few weeks, he is set to star in Wuthering Heights alongside Hollywood golden girl Margot Robbie.

Jonathan and Jacob are now well and truly part of the dazzling Tinseltown furniture, and so you may find yourself wondering who will be the next cohort of Netflix heartthrobs to make it big - and we think we have an inkling.

From People We Meet On Vacation star Tom Blyth to Stranger Things' Joe Keery, join us as we have a look at Netflix's future Hollywood heartthrobs.

1/ 5 © WireImage Tom Blyth If you're only just hearing about Tom Blyth now, hate to break it to you, you're late to the party. Before portraying Alex Nilsen in the new Netflix rom-com People We Meet On Vacation, the Birmingham-born actor, 30, was President Snow in the Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. In the film, Tom looked a little different, but nonetheless dashingly handsome, sporting the character's unmistakable platinum blonde locks. But, despite the buzz of the movie and starring alongside everyone's favourite Broadway baby, Rachel Zegler, it's his most recent role that seems to have propelled the Juilliard-trained actor into public consciousness…despite his phenomenal Paneminem buzz cut, if you know, you know.

2/ 5 © Dave Benett/WireImage Anthony Boyle While Ireland has already produced the likes of Hament star Paul Mescal, Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan, and the legend that is Cillian Murphy, newcomer Anthony Boyle surely has to be the next lad on the list.

His portrayal of the charismatic and charming Arthur Guinness in the Netflix series House of Guinness was nothing short of sublime, and he was certainly one of the stand-out stars in the series. Now the dust has settled, we are sure it will be no time before the Belfast-born actor, 31, who previously featured in Derry Girls, secures his Hollywood breakout.

3/ 5 © WireImage Ncuti Gatwa No doubt Rwanda-born Ncuti Gatwa is destined for Hollywood acclaim, after first hitting our screens as Asa Butterfield's ray of sunshine, best friend Eric, in the Netflix series, Sex Education. It was clear from the start that Ncuti was certainly one to watch. After the show ended in 2023, Ncuti, 33, featured in Greta Gerwig's big screen adaptation of Barbie, and was announced as the next Doctor in Doctor Who, a role he departed in May last year. Since then, he has had a supporting role alongside Hollywood stars Olivia Coleman and Benedict Cumberbatch in Satirical Black comedy, The Roses. While preparing for his next role alongside Wicked leading lady, Cynthia Erivo, in the film Bad Fairies, which is out in 2027, Ncuti has been taking London's West End by storm in Born with Teeth and The Importance of Being Earnest.

4/ 5 © Getty Images Kit Connor Kit Connor skyrocketed into public consciousness when he starred alongside Joe Locke in Heartstopper, and the 21-year-old actor hasn't stopped. With multiple movie projects on the horizon, Rapture, Andrew Haigh's drama A Long Winter, and a film adaptation of A Cuban Girl's Guide to Tea and Tomorrow, it's safe to say he's well on his way across the Atlantic. Not to mention he's already a Broadway star, having played Romeo in Romeo and Juliet alongside Rachel Zegler, a role he is set to reprise in March with Stranger Things star Sadie Sink as his Juliet.

5/ 5 © Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Joe Keery Now we had to close with a bang. And while we won't be having favourites, we bring our list to a close with a rather popular choice. In short, the world has got Joe Keery fever - and so do we. The final season of Stranger Things graced our screens at the start of the year, and Joe's character, the unlucky-in-love heartthrob and hypothetical girl dad Steve Harrington, sparked nothing short of global panic when it was speculated he may be killed off. He wasn't, thank goodness, (Duffer Brothers, we would have never forgiven you).

It did, however, show just how many people had become fans of the actor, who wasn't supposed to become a series regular on the show.

Since the finale aired on New Year's Day, the world has gone Joe Keery crazy, not only for his role in Stranger Things but also for his music, as Joe has been a musician for over ten years.

The success of the show has had an incredible impact on his music career, his track End of Beginning knocking Taylor Swift's Ophelia off the top spot of the Spotify Global Chart. He is definitely on our radar!

PSA: We know there are many more future Hollywood heartthrobs - dont worry, we'll be adding to the list!