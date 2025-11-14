9 Wuthering Heights movie adaptations to watch while you wait for 2026 edition starring Margot Robbie

The newest adaptation of Wuthering Heights hits theaters next February. The upcoming film, inspired by Emily Brontë's 1847 gothic classic, is directed by Emerald Fennell and stars Australian A-listers Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in the main roles of Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, respectively. And, a recent trailer is set to Charli XCX's new track "Chains of Love" from her upcoming original album made especially for the movie soundtrack. Fans are divided before they've even watched the film, but either way, they're excited.

To keep you entertained in the three months until Emerald's Wuthering Heights, you could read the original 416 page novel from the 19th century. Or, you could tune in to one of the many other film adaptations of Emily Brontë's work. HELLO! went down memory lane to find the best versions of the dark romantic story.

1/ 9 © Getty Images 1939 The first version of Emily Brontë's story – that had sound – was released in 1939, 92 years after the book was released. The film stars Merle O'Brien as Catherine Earnshaw and Oscar-winner Laurence Olivier as Heathcliff. The adaptation is beloved and was nominated for eight Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role.

2/ 9 © Alamy Stock Photo 1954 Wuthering Heights crossed international borders in 1954 when director Luis Buñuel created the film Abismos de pasión. The 91 minute adaptation renamed the classic characters – instead of Catherine, Irasema Dilián starred as Catalina, and instead of Heathcliff, Jorge Mistral portrayed Alejandro.

3/ 9 © Getty Images 1966 Hollywood isn't the only industry obsessed with Emily Brontë's work. In 1966, Bollywood created its first adaptation of Wuthering Heights with Dil Diya Dard Liya. The film is 169 minutes and features several songs. While it wasn't initially well received, it is a fun version of the dark romance.

4/ 9 © Getty Images 1970 31 years after Laurence Olivier's Wuthering Heights, the next version was released. The adaptation is directed by Robert Fuest and stars Timothy Dalton – a.k.a. James Bond – as Heathcliff. Unlike the 1939 version, the only nomination this version received was a Golden Globe for Best Original Score, but it is still a fun adaptation!

5/ 9 © Alamy Stock Photo 1985 The French took on Wuthering Heights in 1985. Director Jacques Ribette's version is set in 1930s southern France and features relatively unknown actors Fabienne Babe as Catherine, Lucas Belvaux as Heathcliff, and Olivier Cruveiller as Catherine's brother.

6/ 9 © Getty Images 1988 Wuthering Heights is beloved across the globe. Three years after the French version, Japanese director Yoshishige Yoshida adapted Emily Brontë's story. The film is set in medieval Japan and was shown at the Cannes Film Festival that year.

7/ 9 © Alamy Stock Photo 1992 Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights was released in 1992 and starred a young Ralph Fiennes as Heathcliff. The adaptation was his first feature film. Peter Kominsky's version of the classic tale stirred up a bit of drama as it omitted the second generation of the story with the children of Cathy, Hindly, and Heathcliff.

8/ 9 © Getty Images 2011 19 years after Ralph Fiennes' version of Heathcliff, the next adaptation hit theaters. Directed by Andrea Arnold, the 2011 adaptation starred Kaya Scodelario as Catherine and James Howson as Heathcliff, who was the first Black author to play the character, fitting the original description of him in Brontë's story.