9 Wuthering Heights movie adaptations to watch while you wait for 2026 edition starring Margot Robbie

To keep you entertained in the three months until Emerald's Wuthering Heights, you could read the original 416 page novel from the 19th century. Or, you could tune in to one of the many other film adaptations of Emily Brontë's work. HELLO! went down memory lane to find the best versions of the dark romantic story.
1939
The first version of Emily Brontë's story – that had sound – was released in 1939, 92 years after the book was released. The film stars Merle O'Brien as Catherine Earnshaw and Oscar-winner LaurenceOlivier as Heathcliff. The adaptation is beloved and was nominated for eight Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role.
1954
Wuthering Heights crossed international borders in 1954 when director Luis Buñuel created the film Abismos de pasión. The 91 minute adaptation renamed the classic characters – instead of Catherine, Irasema Dilián starred as Catalina, and instead of Heathcliff, Jorge Mistral portrayed Alejandro.
1966
Hollywood isn't the only industry obsessed with Emily Brontë's work. In 1966, Bollywood created its first adaptation of Wuthering Heights with Dil Diya Dard Liya. The film is 169 minutes and features several songs. While it wasn't initially well received, it is a fun version of the dark romance.
1970
31 years after Laurence Olivier's Wuthering Heights, the next version was released. The adaptation is directed by Robert Fuest and stars TimothyDalton – a.k.a. James Bond – as Heathcliff. Unlike the 1939 version, the only nomination this version received was a Golden Globe for Best Original Score, but it is still a fun adaptation!
1985
The French took on Wuthering Heights in 1985. Director Jacques Ribette's version is set in 1930s southern France and features relatively unknown actors Fabienne Babe as Catherine, LucasBelvaux as Heathcliff, and OlivierCruveiller as Catherine's brother.
1988
Wuthering Heights is beloved across the globe. Three years after the French version, Japanese director Yoshishige Yoshida adapted Emily Brontë's story. The film is set in medieval Japan and was shown at the Cannes Film Festival that year.
1992
Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights was released in 1992 and starred a young Ralph Fiennes as Heathcliff. The adaptation was his first feature film. Peter Kominsky's version of the classic tale stirred up a bit of drama as it omitted the second generation of the story with the children of Cathy, Hindly, and Heathcliff.
2011
19 years after Ralph Fiennes' version of Heathcliff, the next adaptation hit theaters. Directed by AndreaArnold, the 2011 adaptation starred Kaya Scodelario as Catherine and James Howson as Heathcliff, who was the first Black author to play the character, fitting the original description of him in Brontë's story.
2022
The most recent adaptation of Wuthering Heights was released three years ago. While not well received, the 2022 version stars German-American actress JetJandreau as Catherine and BryanFerriter as Heathcliff.