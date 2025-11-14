Skip to main contentSkip to footer
9 Wuthering Heights movie adaptations to watch while you wait for 2026 edition starring Margot Robbie
The newest adaptation from Emerald Fennell will feature music by Charli XCX and stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in the main roles.

Wuthering Heights (2026) directed by Emerald Fennell and starring Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi and Hong Chau.© Alamy Stock Photo
Tess Hill
Tess HillNews and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
The newest adaptation of Wuthering Heights hits theaters next February. The upcoming film, inspired by Emily Brontë's 1847 gothic classic, is directed by Emerald Fennell and stars Australian A-listers Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in the main roles of Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, respectively. And, a recent trailer is set to Charli XCX's new track "Chains of Love" from her upcoming original album made especially for the movie soundtrack. Fans are divided before they've even watched the film, but either way, they're excited.

To keep you entertained in the three months until Emerald's Wuthering Heights, you could read the original 416 page novel from the 19th century. Or, you could tune in to one of the many other film adaptations of Emily Brontë's work. HELLO! went down memory lane to find the best versions of the dark romantic story.

1939 Wuthering Heights starring Laurence Olivier and Merle Oberon© Getty Images

1939

The first version of Emily Brontë's story – that had sound – was released in 1939, 92 years after the book was released. The film stars Merle O'Brien as Catherine Earnshaw and Oscar-winner Laurence Olivier as Heathcliff. The adaptation is beloved and was nominated for eight Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Abismos De Pasion© Alamy Stock Photo

1954

Wuthering Heights crossed international borders in 1954 when director Luis Buñuel created the film Abismos de pasión. The 91 minute adaptation renamed the classic characters – instead of Catherine, Irasema Dilián starred as Catalina, and instead of Heathcliff, Jorge Mistral portrayed Alejandro.

Bollywood actress Waheeda Rehman© Getty Images

1966

Hollywood isn't the only industry obsessed with Emily Brontë's work. In 1966, Bollywood created its first adaptation of Wuthering Heights with Dil Diya Dard Liya. The film is 169 minutes and features several songs. While it wasn't initially well received, it is a fun version of the dark romance.

Anna Calder-Marshall and Timothy Dalton in "Wuthering Heights" 1970© Getty Images

1970

31 years after Laurence Olivier's Wuthering Heights, the next version was released. The adaptation is directed by Robert Fuest and stars Timothy Dalton – a.k.a. James Bond – as Heathcliff. Unlike the 1939 version, the only nomination this version received was a Golden Globe for Best Original Score, but it is still a fun adaptation!

Hurlevent 1985 real Jacques RIvette Fabienne Babe Lucas Belvaux© Alamy Stock Photo

1985

The French took on Wuthering Heights in 1985. Director Jacques Ribette's version is set in 1930s southern France and features relatively unknown actors Fabienne Babe as Catherine, Lucas Belvaux as Heathcliff, and Olivier Cruveiller as Catherine's brother. 

Ysaku Matsuda, Yoshishige Yoshida, and Yko Tanaka pose during a press conference for the movie "Wuthering Heights"© Getty Images

1988

Wuthering Heights is beloved across the globe. Three years after the French version, Japanese director Yoshishige Yoshida adapted Emily Brontë's story. The film is set in medieval Japan and was shown at the Cannes Film Festival that year.

Emily Bronte's Wuthering Heights starring Juliette Binoche, Ralph Fiennes© Alamy Stock Photo

1992

Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights was released in 1992 and starred a young Ralph Fiennes as Heathcliff. The adaptation was his first feature film. Peter Kominsky's version of the classic tale stirred up a bit of drama as it omitted the second generation of the story with the children of Cathy, Hindly, and Heathcliff.

Kaya Scodelario and James Howson attends the "Wuthering Heights" photocall© Getty Images

2011

19 years after Ralph Fiennes' version of Heathcliff, the next adaptation hit theaters. Directed by Andrea Arnold, the 2011 adaptation starred Kaya Scodelario as Catherine and James Howson as Heathcliff, who was the first Black author to play the character, fitting the original description of him in Brontë's story.

A first American edition of Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte© Getty Images

2022

The most recent adaptation of Wuthering Heights was released three years ago. While not well received, the 2022 version stars German-American actress Jet Jandreau as Catherine and Bryan Ferriter as Heathcliff.

