Margot Robbie's unexpected outfit gets fans talking following latest outing

Margot Robbie continued her run of method dressing for her upcoming film, Wuthering Heights, with a head-turning corset look that marked her boldest outfit yet. The 35-year-old, who stars as Catherine Earnshaw in the film alongside Jacob Elordi as Heathcliffe, arrived at a photocall in Los Angeles on Wednesday dressed in a Dilara Findikoglu design.

The outfit featured a red snakeskin-print leather corset, and a mini skirt that brushed the tops of her thighs and flared out at the back. Attached to the corset was a jacket with ribbon detailing and structured shoulders.

She accessorized with red pointed heels and a thin red choker with a sparkling pendant attached. Margot's blonde locks were pulled back into a half-up, half-down style, with wisps of curled hair falling around her face.

© Instagram Margot wowed in the red corset look

She opted for a glowing makeup look with deep blush and a dark pink lip. The star also appeared to be wearing the signet ring she gifted to Jacob, which featured an image of two skulls embracing and a quote from the original book that read: "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same."

Margot's fans shared their praise for the look on Instagram, with one writing: "Stunning. The hair tied back. The sunnies. The color," while another added: "I mean, wow." A third fan chimed in: "This edgy romance vibe she's got going for this movie release are all my dreams come true!!!! A true McQueen muse," while another said: "My God, she is gorgeous."

Jacob looked dapper at the photocall in white slacks, a black shirt and a gray cropped jacket. Margot's outfits for the Wuthering Heights press tour were inspired by the fashion of the 1800s, with a distinct edge to the looks.

© Instagram The actress stars as Catherine Earnshaw in the upcoming film

She recently wore a white feathered minidress from Victoria Beckham's collection to pay homage to a particular quote from the 1847 novel by Emily Brontë, which the film is based on. Her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, took to Instagram to share the inspiration behind the look.

Watch the Wuthering Heights trailer below...

WATCH: New official Wuthering Heights trailer

"Tossing about, she increased her feverish bewilderment to madness, and tore the pillow with her teeth… she seemed to find childish diversion in pulling the feathers from the rents she had just made, and ranging them on the sheet according to their different species," he wrote in the caption.

Margot also donned a black lace Alexander McQueen minidress for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and wore her hair in crimped waves. The Australian actress worked with Andrew during the press tour for her 2023 film Barbie, and her looks were met with widespread awe and acclaim.

© Instagram The look comes from Turkish designer Dilara Findikoglu

The pair created so many outfits together that they decided to compile them into a lookbook titled Barbie: The World Tour. "I had the idea when I was in one of the fittings with Margot," Andrew told Vogue. "I was collecting all these sketches and fabric swatches from designers, and I was like, 'Wow, all of this would make the most beautiful coffee-table book.'"

© Getty Margot's Barbie looks were inspired by real Mattel outfits

"We still had a bunch of looks that didn't get their moment," Margot added. "We were like, 'Oh, that's so sad.' But then Andrew found a way for them to have their moment."

The press tour for Wuthering Heights comes just weeks before the film's release on February 13. The story is adapted from Emily Brontë's gothic novel, which follows the destructive obsession between Catherine and Heathcliffe, and the generational repercussions of their doomed love. The film also stars Alison Oliver, Hong Chau and Martin Clunes.