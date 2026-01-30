Rebecca Loos reveals what brand Beckham is really like 'behind closed doors'

Brooklyn Beckham laid an explosive broadside at his parents last week, and the ramifications are still being discussed a week later, with both Channel 4 and Channel 5 airing documentaries on the fallout.

In the Channel 5 show, The Beckham Feud: Truth & Lies, producers spoke to the family's former personal assistant, Rebecca Loos, who rose to prominence after claiming to have had an affair with David Beckham in 2004.

In the show, the 48-year-old spoke about the brand that the family attempts to portray in public, explaining: "I think I realised they were much more of a brand because what they were putting in the public didn't really match what I was seeing behind closed doors."

She added: "They really had this image they were trying to portray, and no matter whoever tried to tear the curtains down, that image was very very strong and all they focused on."

The documentary follows reports of Rebecca detailing the "PR war" that was waged against her after she accused David of having an affair with her – an allegation the former sports star vehemently denies. The former model said that Brooklyn's explosive statement is "validation for what she said 22 years ago".

Rebecca backed Brooklyn after his shock message. Responding to one of her Instagram followers, she wrote: "The truth always comes out." Replying to a second, she said: "So happy he is standing up for himself and speaking publicly finally!!!! I have felt so bad for his poor wife, knowing too well what they can be like!"

Brooklyn's comments

In his message, Brooklyn said: "For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.

"Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own façade. But I believe the truth always comes out."

Beckhams family feud timeline © Ian West - PA Images 2022 April 9th - Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz. Reports emerge of a dispute, as Nicola chose not to wear a dress designed by Victoria Beckham. However, in an interview with Grazia USA, Nicola said this was because Victoria's ''alterier'' couldn't make the dress, not due to a feud. June - During their honeymoon, Brooklyn and Nicola do not meet up with the Beckhams, despite being on holiday nearby at the same time. August - Nicola appears on the cover of Tatler, where she discusses the pressure Brooklyn feels around his career, and reveals that he often seeks advice from her billionaire father. October - In an interview with the Sunday Times, when Nicola was questioned about the alleged feud with Victoria she said: “No family is perfect.” 2024 December - Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend, Kim Turbull, go public, and she begins spending time with the Beckham family. However, Brooklyn and Nicola are notably absent from any photos with Kim, who reportedly dated Brooklyn in the past, in the following months. 2025 March 30th - Brooklyn didn't attend his dad's early birthday party in Miami, which was organised by Victoria April - Romeo shuts down speculation that Kim was Brooklyn’s ex-girlfriend in a now-deleted Instagram comment: “Brooklyn and Kim never dated.” 9th - The Beckham family do not publicly acknowledge Brooklyn and Nicola’s third wedding anniversary. 17th - Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz miss Victoria Beckham’s 51st birthday party. Brooklyn does not post any birthday tribute to his mother on social media. May 2nd - David Beckham celebrates his 50th birthday in London. However, Brooklyn and Nicola are notably absent and do not publicly acknowledge the occasion on social media. 5th - David shares an Instagram story from a fishing trip he planned six months earlier for his birthday, posing with his sons Cruz and Romeo. He captions the story: “You were missed @brooklynpeltzbeckham.” 25th - Brooklyn posts an Instagram story of himself and Nicola, appearing to take a dig at his parents, with the caption: “I always choose you.” August 2 - Nicola and Brooklyn renew their vows without any members of the Beckham family present at the ceremony. October 8 - Nicola and Brooklyn do not attend the red carpet premiere of Victoria Beckham's eponymous Netflix documentary. December 21 - Cruz Beckham posts a screenshot to his Instagram story of a Daily Mail article claiming his parents unfollowed Brooklyn. He captions the story: ''NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son...Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked… as did I.'' 2026 January 19 - Brooklyn has broken his silence on the family feud rumours with a lengthy Instagram story. He shared his version of events with his 16 million followers and stated that he has no desire to reconcile with his parents.

In a later part of the statement, he added: "My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family 'love' is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it's at the expense of our professional obligations.

"We've gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party, and every press activity to show 'our perfect family'."

