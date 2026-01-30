Rebecca Loos reveals what brand Beckham is really like 'behind closed doors'

Rebecca Loos, the former personal assistant to the Beckham family, has spoken about the façade they put on in public, following Brooklyn's claims against his parents

Rebecca Loos wearing a black dress© FilmMagic
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
Brooklyn Beckham laid an explosive broadside at his parents last week, and the ramifications are still being discussed a week later, with both Channel 4 and Channel 5 airing documentaries on the fallout.

In the Channel 5 show, The Beckham Feud: Truth & Lies, producers spoke to the family's former personal assistant, Rebecca Loos, who rose to prominence after claiming to have had an affair with David Beckham in 2004.

In the show, the 48-year-old spoke about the brand that the family attempts to portray in public, explaining: "I think I realised they were much more of a brand because what they were putting in the public didn't really match what I was seeing behind closed doors."

She added: "They really had this image they were trying to portray, and no matter whoever tried to tear the curtains down, that image was very very strong and all they focused on."

The documentary follows reports of Rebecca detailing the "PR war" that was waged against her after she accused David of having an affair with her – an allegation the former sports star vehemently denies. The former model said that Brooklyn's explosive statement is "validation for what she said 22 years ago". 

Rebecca backed Brooklyn after his shock message. Responding to one of her Instagram followers, she wrote: "The truth always comes out." Replying to a second, she said: "So happy he is standing up for himself and speaking publicly finally!!!! I have felt so bad for his poor wife, knowing too well what they can be like!"

Brooklyn's comments

In his message, Brooklyn said: "For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.

"Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own façade. But I believe the truth always comes out."

In a later part of the statement, he added: "My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family 'love' is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it's at the expense of our professional obligations.

"We've gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party, and every press activity to show 'our perfect family'."

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham at the red carpet for Hulu's original limited series "Welcome to Chippendales"© Variety via Getty Images
Brooklyn spoke out against his family

The Beckham Feud: Truth & Lies, airs at 9pm Sunday 1 February on Channel 5.

