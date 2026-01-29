How Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham spend their '$1 million a month allowance'

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are living the high life, what with their frequent overseas vacations, their stunning Beverly Hills property, and their love of fine dining. Many have wondered how the pair afford such a lavish life, as Brooklyn works as an entrepreneur and creates cooking content, while his wife of three years is an actress and model.

The couple landed back in the headlines in January after Brooklyn shared an explosive statement detailing his estrangement from his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

During an episode of The Rest is Entertainment, journalist Marina Hyde claimed that Nicola, whose father is billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, receives a $1 million allowance from him each month, allowing her to enjoy everything from tropical getaways to the newest fashions. Nelson built up his $1.6 billion net worth by buying up food companies with his brothers before he turned it into a billion-dollar management fund.

© Instagram A podcaster claimed that Nelson gave his daughter $1 million allowance each month

"From what I hear, I think the Beckhams give Brooklyn a lot of money but not insane money, and they have this dream to some degree that he will stand on his own two feet and become independent," she said on the show.

"Maybe Nelson Peltz would deny this, but I hear that he said to them, 'I give my daughter a million dollars a month allowance'." This claim was quickly denied, as a source told HELLO!: "This is 100% false. The quote in question has no source because it is not true. It is simply a fabricated rumour made up from thin air."

Despite this revelation, Brooklyn and Nicola continue to showcase their luxurious lifestyle online. The stars took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a glimpse of their California getaway, including a gourmet private dinner and an offering of finest wines. In Brooklyn's social media post, he snapped a photo of two Château d'Yquem bottles, with one totalling around $34,000, and the other up to $147,000.

© Instagram The stars share a love of fine dining and wine

Aside from their expensive taste in wine, the duo also love a fine dining moment and often frequent high-end restaurants like Nobu, Hayato, Osteria Mozza and Le Bilboquet.

See inside Brooklyn and Nicola's previous LA home below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham exposes ‘messy’ corner of LA home

Another outlet for their eye-popping budget is in the property space, with Brooklyn and Nicola owning a $16 million mansion in Beverly Hills. The home features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a fitness center, a movie theater, a sauna, a steam room and a spa.

The lovebirds love to jet set around the world, and often join Nicola's family on vacation, like when the Peltz's chartered a $117 million megayacht off the coast of St. Tropez. They have shared snaps of trips to the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, and Aspen in the past.

© Instagram Brooklyn shared a snap of Château d'Yquem wine

Nicola and Brooklyn are also fashion fanatics, and have tens of thousands of dollars' worth of designer clothes, shoes and accessories inside their closet.

© Nicola Peltz The couple often take lavish vacations together

In 2023, they gave Vogue a glimpse of their collection, which included vintage Chanel, Alaia, matching Valentino robes, Louis Vuitton and Chanel purses, Tom Ford sunglasses and Saint Laurent shoes.

Brooklyn took to Instagram in January to share insight into the ongoing feud between himself and his parents, which he claimed began before his wedding to Nicola in 2022. The 26-year-old alleged that David and Victoria had "controlled" him throughout his life and "consistently disrespected" his wife. His parents are yet to make a formal statement in response to the claims.