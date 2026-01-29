David Beckham shows support to Marc Anthony after singer sparked family drama

David Beckham has publicly congratulated Marc Antony after he announced that his wife Nadia was expecting a baby. The ex-sportsman's celebratory message came despite the fact that the singer has been accused of being at the very centre of the family drama with his eldest son Brooklyn.

Marc, 57, revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that his wife Nadia Ferreira, 26, is pregnant with her second child - which will be his eighth. He shared with his 14 million fans a picture of her bump, with his hand, her hand and their two-year-old son Marco’s hand resting on top.

Captioning the joint post, Nadia wrote: "Happy 3rd anniversary!! What a great gift life gives us. God is great. Marquito is going to be a big brother." Interestingly, among the many people to comment was David, 50, who tagged the couple and wrote: "Soooooo excited."

David and wife Victoria, 51, are understood to have been friends with Marc - who was married to Jennifer Lopez from 2004 to 2014 - for many years after revealing themselves to be fans of his music. It is thought they have been close since at least 2008.

In 2023, David surprised Marc when he was honoured on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Meanwhile, Marc is godfather to both Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14, while the former footballer was given the same special role for Marc's son Marco.

The closeness of the families was further evidenced by Marc being invited to perform at Brooklyn’s 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz. However, the singer has now found himself accused of being a key component in the Beckham family fallout - which has escalated to the point where the 26-year-old stated that he didn’t want to "reconcile" with his parents.

David and Victoria have long been close with Marc (pictured in 2008 with his former wife Jennifer Lopez)

One of Brooklyn's accusations - which was confirmed by DJ Fat Tony on This Morning last week - was that Victoria had "hijacked my first dance with my wife", something which the singer is suggested to have enabled. "Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.

"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life." Further still, there have been simultaneous reports - not referenced by Brooklyn in his six-page Instagram statement - that Marc described Victoria, not the bride, in a speech as the "most beautiful women in the room".

Brooklyn accused the singer of being involved in his family fallout (pictured with wife Nicola Peltz in 2023)

Marc hasn't publicly commented on the fallout. DJ Fat Tony - also a long-term friend of the Beckhams, and who also performed at the wedding - appeared to place all the blame on the Latin music star. He said that Brooklyn had been told by the singer to "place your hands on your mother's hips".

Speaking to Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond last week, he explained: "What happened was, basically, Marc Anthony was performing on stage, he then called Brooklyn onto stage. Brooklyn went on to the stage, and the next minute everyone's expecting Nicola to go up and do the first dance, and then Marc asked for the most beautiful woman in the room to come to the stage - and then he says 'Victoria, come to the stage'."

Tony added that Brooklyn looked "devastated" and Nicola, now 31, ran out of the room "crying her eyes out". According to David and Brooklyn's firstborn child, in his lengthy post earlier this month, it was one of the many instances that he claimed his parents had tried to "ruin" his relationship with actress.