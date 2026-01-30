Rebecca Loos makes fresh claims about Victoria Beckham following Brooklyn's statement

Rebecca Loos, who famously claimed to have had an affair with David Beckham in 2004, has spoken out on the Beckham family in the wake of comments from their eldest son, Brooklyn, who shared a statement detailing his estrangement from his parents in January.

The 48-year-old stars in the upcoming special The Beckham Feud: Truth and Lies, and details the similarities between how she claims she was treated by the Beckhams and how Brooklyn was reportedly treated by them.

Rebecca can be heard in a clip from the special discussing the "PR war" that ensued after she claimed to have had a four-month affair with David while she worked as his personal assistant in 2003, during his tenure with Real Madrid.

The soccer star denied these claims in a statement to The Guardian at the time. "The simple truth is that I am very happily married and have a wonderful wife and two very special kids," he said. "There is nothing any third party can do to change this."

Rebecca said in the documentary that Brooklyn's explosive statement is "validation for what she said 22 years ago". In the statement, Brooklyn alleged that his parents had "controlled" him his entire life, and that they "consistently disrespected" his wife, Nicola Peltz.

"For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into," he wrote.

"Brooklyn is basically confirming inauthentic relationships, value of promotion, endorsements above all else, and that it's all focused on brand Beckham, and that that's all that matters," Rebecca added.

The eldest Beckham child also detailed several alleged incidents from his 2022 wedding that caused a wider rift in the family, namely when his mother, Victoria Beckham, was invited onto the stage by singer Marc Anthony in place of Nicola for the first dance.

"Whether it came from her or whether it was Marc Anthony is beside the point because it shows a lack of awareness for other people's feelings," Rebecca said.

"I think any other mother would've read the room and understood this is awkward and probably said, thank you for the compliment, but the most beautiful woman in the room is Nicola, Nicola, please take this dance."

"Or at least if the mother had had a few too many glasses of wine and was unable to read the room, maybe the husband or the father would then have maybe stepped in and maybe grabbed Nicola, twirled her around and then swap partners to let her have the dance," she concluded.

Elsewhere on social media, the Madrid-born former model shared more thoughts on Brooklyn's statement. "So happy he is standing up for himself and speaking publicly finally! I have felt so bad for his poor wife, knowing too well what they can be like!" she wrote in response to a fan. She added that "the truth always comes out" in an echo of Brooklyn's words.