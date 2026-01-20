Rebecca Loos weighs in on 'truth' as Brooklyn Beckham cuts ties with David and Victoria

Rebecca Loos has weighed in on Brooklyn Beckham's bombshell statement addressing the rift between him and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

The eldest son of the couple made headlines when he posted to his Instagram Stories on Monday, accusing his parents of controlling narratives in the press and trying to "ruin" his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Rebecca Loos has shared her thoughts on the Beckham drama

Rebecca, 48, David's former PA who claimed to have had an affair with the footballer in a tell-all interview in 2004, has shared her thoughts on the Beckham family drama.

© Getty Images David and Victoria Beckham have made headlines after their eldest son's bombshell statement

Responding to one of her followers, who commented on Rebecca's most recent post about Brooklyn's "fascinating admission", the yoga teacher wrote: "The truth always comes out."

Meanwhile, a second follower penned: "Rebecca, you gotta see the awesome ditch Brooklyn just posted in his story about David and Victoria and their lies. I feel like Brooklyn is supporting everyone who knows the facade. I know you are wonderful and happy and don't need validation but I think you will feel a source of extra validation. Especially the end about the dogs."

Rebecca was quick to respond to the comment, writing: "So happy he is standing up for himself and speaking publicly finally!!!! I have felt so bad for his poor wife, knowing too well what they can be like!"

Rebecca's history with the Beckhams

In 2004, Rebecca claimed to have had an affair with David Beckham whilst working as his personal assistant. She told her story to the News Of The World and later appeared on Sky News for her first TV interview.

© Martin Doyle Rebecca is David's former PA

Opening up about her alleged romance with David, who was playing for Real Madrid at the time, Rebecca told TV presenter Kay Burley: "There was an obvious attraction. We spent a lot of time together. We just bonded. We think the same way, made the same jokes, had some kind of connection.

"He treated me in a special way. Always made sure I was looked after. I began to feel very special."

Rebecca went on to say that she had no intention of breaking up David and Victoria's marriage. "I really hope that they get through it," she said. "I think the problems were in their marriage long before I came into the picture.

© Rebecca Loos/Instagram Rebecca is now a yoga teacher

"I in no way intended to break up their marriage especially when there are young children involved. I hope they stay together."

Brooklyn's bombshell statement

In a statement posted on Instagram, Brooklyn said he did not want to "reconcile" with his family.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," said the 26-year-old.

© Getty Images for MBJx DAVID YURM Nicola and Brooklyn are estranged from his family

"Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed," he penned.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," wrote the former photographer, before going on to claim that his parents have been "trying endlessly to ruin" his relationship with Nicola and that his mother Victoria backed out of making his wife's wedding dress for their 2022 nuptials at "the eleventh hour".