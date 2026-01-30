Inside Alexander Skarsgård's dating history including the actress with whom he shares a son

A discourse is circulating around Alexander Skarsgård sexuality amid his lead role as a gay biker in the new BDSM rom-com Pillion. The Swedish actor recently clarified comments he made during an interview with Variety last October.

"I found that in this case, it’s not really relevant what my background is. I mean, I do have a kid, but what I’ve done in the past, who I’ve been with, men, women… To me, what was important was that this felt like an opportunity to tell a story about a subculture I hadn’t seen portrayed this way – with so much authenticity," he told the publication.

This month, Alexander opened up to Variety once more about his dating life. "That resonated with my past? It was definitely not an intended statement. I don't know what I was talking about. Maybe it has to do with – there’s a lot of focus sometimes on me as an actor. Maybe it was trying to shift the focus more to the story and these characters. And the importance of telling the story like this," he shared.

© Franco Origlia The actor opened up about his sexuality

In light of the statements, HELLO! are taking a look back at the 49-year-old's relationship timeline.

© FilmMagic Amanda Seyfried The actor was romantically linked to Amanda Seyfried between the years of 2007 and 2010. "We dated," Amanda told Elle of Alexander in 2011. "He's super funny, but I was too involved with Dom."



© Getty Images Evan Rachel Wood Alexander was speculated to be dating his True Blood costar, Evan Rachel Wood, in 2009. Neither party confirmed nor denied the relationship. However, Evan hinted at the romance during an interview with E! News when asked about the relationships between the cast. "God, that set is just a lovefest over there," she said. "I've even been there myself. I did date one of the cast members already."

© FilmMagic Kate Bosworth The actor dated his Straw Dogs costar, Kate Bosworth, from 2009 to 2011. The couple largely kept their relationship private and alluded to each other as "friends". "We are very good friends," Kate told PEOPLE of Alexander in 2010. "He's a wonderful, wonderful man. I adore him." Alexander gushed over Kate during an interview with BlackBook magazine. "Kate is such a great actress, and she's so much more than a good-looking Hollywood starlet," he said. "We were just really good friends at the time, but we shared a really special experience on that film."

© AFP via Getty Images Charlize Theron The pair were first connected in 2012 after they were spotted looking cozy at Soho House in West Hollywood. However, Alexander clarified the speculation years later in 2018. "It doesn't affect me. People can think whatever they want," he told WSJ. Magazine. "It's impossible to live in a vacuum – you hear, 'Oh, I heard you're dating so-and-so.' Sometimes you're like, 'Yeah, I did.' Sometimes it's, 'Never met the person but give her my number,' " he shared.

© GC Images Alexa Chung In 2015, Alexander was in a relationship with Alexa Chung. However, the pair largely kept their romance out of the spotlight and were last seen together in May 2017 at the Met Gala afterparty.

