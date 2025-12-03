We attended the BIFA awards with Paul Mescal, Tom Blyth and Harris Dickinson – here's what the internet's boyfriends are really like

Iona: Tom Blyth has been on my radar ever since I watched him play Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which was released back in 2023. Through some actor friends, I had heard through the grapevine that he was a very nice guy, so I was intrigued to finally meet him.

Honestly, I speak on behalf of Lucy and myself that he was probably the internet boyfriend of the evening. He went out of his way to talk to us and spoke to me for two minutes, letting me ask all the questions I had prepped – which is so rare on a busy media line!

I quizzed him about Wasteman and his working relationship with David Jonsson, and he told HELLO!: "You're working with one of your best mates, someone who's become your best mate over the last couple of years, and I feel very lucky to work with people that I love, but also we had to go head to head for it."

On the topic of People We Meet on Vacation, the anticipated Emily Henry adaptation airing on Netflix in January, he said stepping into a rom-com role was "fun" and he was always trying to "push himself."

If there is one thing you can tell, the 30-year-old has a lot of drive for his craft, and it is so great that he has so much versatility early on in his career.

Finally, I had to ask him about The Hunger Games, and he referenced Rachel Zegler as "another good friend; she's someone who I love." Discussing the new The Hunger Games film Sunrise on the Reaping trailer, he said it was "bittersweet" to watch as it brought back great memories.

But with his buckets of charm and many films on the horizon, I am not surprised if 2026 is the biggest year yet for Tom – and I hope he stays as humble as he came across.