Alexander Skarsgård talks relationship and reunion with The Northman co-star Nicole Kidman The two worked together on Big Little Lies

Alexander Skarsgård is gearing up for the wide release of his latest project, the historical epic drama The Northman, opposite Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, and Nicole Kidman.

For Alexander and Nicole, the film serves as a happy reunion, having worked together previously on the HBO drama Big Little Lies.

While the two play mother and son in the epic, they garnered acclaim for their performances as an abusive married couple in the TV series, having even won Golden Globes and Emmys for their portrayals.

Speaking to Vanity Fair at the premiere event for The Northman, Alexander opened up about his relationship with the Oscar winning actress.

"Nicole and I have another dark, twisted, dysfunctional relationship," he quipped about their roles in the movie.

"There really is no one I'd rather go into those dark territories than with Nicole. We did build a very strong bond from Big Little Lies," he explained.

The two played husband and wife in Big Little Lies

"It demanded so much trust, and now she's a dear friend. We were in it together again, and it was absolutely incredible to reunite with her on this project. She is one of the highlights of the entire shoot."

The Being the Ricardos star further took the opportunity to gush about her co-star, citing the turmoil-driven roles they've worked on together as playing a factor in their close relationship.

"We connected and felt very protective of each other," she said of their Big Little Lies journey. "To share that extraordinary experience, and to work together again on this film, was very special, but still heavy and very intense in a completely different way.

"We joke that our next project should be something light, like a comedy, and play brother and sister."

The project was shot over a grueling seven month period in Ireland so as to capture the essence of Viking surroundings without the use of CGI.

They will star in the upcoming The Northman

Speaking to EXTRA TV at the same event, which she attended with husband Keith Urban, she mentioned that she'd love to return there with her kids someday, but only if her husband's schedule allowed for it.

"We don't have any plans right now. You're going on tour," she said to her husband. "And you're not getting the tour there this time. Hopefully soon!"

