Drama lands with amazing 96% Rotten Tomatoes score - and it sounds brilliant

Apple TV+'s upcoming new sci-fi show has been met with widespread praise from critics, and we can't wait to watch the show when it drops on Friday. The comedy thriller, Murderbot, stars True Blood actor Alexander Skarsgård, Noma Dumezweni and David Dastmalchian and is from Academy Award nominees Chris and Paul Weitz.

Based on Martha Wells' best-selling series of novels, the show follows a self-hacking security construct who is "horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients".

Will you be watching Murderbot?

The synopsis reads: "Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe."

Critics have been full of praise for the show, with Rolling Stone writing: "Murderbot isn’t an exact recreation of the books - and it’s too irreverent to be the kind of thing Murderbot would enjoy -- but it’s very fun and satisfying as its own thing," while FT added: "Murderbot’s enthusiasm for this schlocky melodrama is oddly endearing — and a reassuring suggestion that AI might not be best equipped to replace the TV critic."

Murderbot has been a hit with critics

Taking to the YouTube comments to discuss, one person wrote: "I’m a 30 year old man. And I screamed higher than I’ve been able to scream in nearly 15 years. I own and read this whole series of books. This is exciting," while another added: "I'm SO relieved to see that Murderbot's inner dialogue was kept in the show.

"Hollywood tends to hate narration so they find ways around using it, but most of my favorite books are in first person and something is lost in translation when that voice is missing. Hearing a character's thoughts creates an immediate intimacy and this story just wouldn't be the same without it."

The show lands on Apple TV+ on 16 May

A third person gushed: "I worked on the show, and am a big fan of the books. You’re all gonna love it!"

Chatting to Empire about the role, Alexander said: "Ironically, I found Murderbot more relatable than most characters I’ve ever played. There's social awkwardness, or just trying to figure out how to fit into a group."