The biggest names spotted in the crowd at the Australian Open

Many tennis greats have graced the courts at Melbourne Park for the Australian Open since its inaugural year in 1905. Millions tuned in to watch Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic battle their way to the finals of the grand slam this year. But while all eyes were on the famous athletes on the court, the crowd was just as starry.

Sex and the City star Evan Handler and billionaire businessman Bill Gates were among the A-listers who travelled Down Under for the annual 2026 tennis tournament. Over the years, Melbourne Park has hosted some major celebrities in the stands, from award-winning actors and singers to supermodels.

As the Australia Open comes to a close for another year, let's take a look back at the biggest names to be spotted in the crowd.

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Before their shock 2025 divorce announcement, Aussie actress Nicole Kidman and country musician Keith Urban split their time between Sydney and Nashville. Over the nearly two decades of marriage, the couple stopped by Melbourne on several occasions for the Australian Open. Their first joint appearance, pictured here, was in 2008, just two years on from their wedding.

© Getty Images Elle Macpherson It seems Aussie model Elle Macpherson is also a fan of the tennis. The Sports Illustrated model stopped by Melbourne with her partner Doyle Bramhall in 2024. The pair were pictured sharing some PDA in the stands ahead of the women's singles match between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka.

© Getty Images Will Smith It's not just the expected Aussie stars who travel to Melbourne each year for the tennis. In 2018, Oscar-winning actor Will Smith looked to be enjoying the atmosphere at Melbourne Park after Australia's Nick Kyrgios beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on day five of the tournament.

© Getty Images Charlize Theron Another Oscar-winning star made their way Down Under for the Australian Open two decades ago. Three years on from winning the Best Actress trophy at the 2003 Academy Awards for her performance in Monster, Charlize Theron was spotted at the 2006 Australian Open.

© Getty Images Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky live in Australia's beachside Byron Bay with their three children. In 2018, the pair enjoyed a date just the two of them at the tennis.

© Getty Images Elizabeth Hurley Before finding love with musician Billy Ray Cyrus, one of Elizabeth Hurley's most high-profile romances was with the late Australian cricketer Shane Warne. The couple dated from 2010 to 2013 and even got engaged at one point before ending their relationship. While they were still together in January 2013, the pair were pictured on a date at the Australian Open.

© Getty Images Gordon Ramsay It's no secret Gordon Ramsay loves his sport. The celebrity chef is a regular at the Formula One grand prix events. And it seems he also enjoys his tennis. Gordon travelled Down Under in 2018 for the Australian Open where he watched the showdown between Rafael Nadal and Diego Schwartzman.

© Getty Images Kylie Minogue and Joel Edgerton Pop princess Kylie Minogue looked quintessentially Australian in a bucket hat at the 2003 Australian Open. The Spinning Around singer cheered on from the crowd as she sat net to Aussie actor Joel Edgerton, known for Warrior and The Great Gatsby among other films.

© Getty Images Rebel Wilson Australia's Rebel Wilson got into the game spirit at the 2024 singles match between Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev. The Pitch Perfect star was born and raised in Sydney before jetting to California to pursue acting in Hollywood. She now splits her time with her wife Ramona Agruma and daughter Royce Lillian between London, Los Angeles and Sydney.

© Getty Images Ana de Armas Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas, known for the likes of Knives Out and starring in the James Bond film No Time to Die, cut a stylish figure in the crowd at the 2024 Australian Open. The actress looked runway ready in a leather look, which she wore to present the trophy prior to the men's singles final match between Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev.