Roger Federer's teenage twins hang out at Australian Open with Lleyton Hewitt's son – see rare photos

It may have been more than a decade since tennis legends Roger Federer and Lleyton Hewitt went head-to-head on the court, but it seems their children have struck up a sweet friendship in the years that followed.

Lleyton's son, Cruz, 17, was seen sitting with Roger's 16-year-old twin daughters, Myla and Charlene, at an Australian Open match on Tuesday, where the trio watched Italy's Jannik Sinner take on France's Hugo Gaston.

© Getty Images Fast friends Cruz, who is a budding tennis star himself, looked just like his famous father with his blonde curls, and sported a white T-shirt and brown shorts for the occasion. The girls were their mother Mirka's doppelgängers with their long, brunette hair featuring blonde highlights. One twin wore a black shirt and beige jacket to the event, while the other donned a simple black jacket. Roger and Mirka welcomed the twins in 2009, followed by another set of twins, Leo and Lenny, in 2014.

© Getty Images Budding tennis star Lleyton and his wife, Home and Away star Bec Hewitt, share kids Mia, 20, Cruz, 17, and Ava, 15. Cruz is an up-and-comer on the tennis circuit and competed in the Australian Open qualifying round on January 13, only to be bested by Michael Zheng, an American player ranked 174th in the world. The teenager previously opened up about following in his father's footsteps on the court. "I try to focus on the good things that come with it," he shared with Nine News. "The pressure doesn't bother me too much. I feel like it's kind of a challenge to be better than him, so that's what I'm trying to do."

© Getty Images Following his footsteps As for Roger's brood, he shared that his daughters weren't looking to become tennis stars anytime soon. "They do play tennis, and we ski, and we're all learning to golf. We recently tried scuba diving. But the girls were never passionate about tennis, and I was relieved about it," he told People. "The boys love their soccer," he added. "Leo is starting to show interest in getting serious about tennis. Lenny is much more creative; he's very into drawing, reading."

© Getty Images Head-to-head Roger and Lleyton's rivalry is legendary, with the pair coming face-to-face 27 times throughout their careers. The Swiss star won a total of 18 matches against his Australian counterpart, while Lleyton won nine. "Roger was so tough to beat out here, especially in night conditions. It suited his game perfectly," Lleyton shared during an appearance at the 2026 Australian Open. "He gave me some pretty bad beatings there for quite a while. I was able to have the numbers the first six or seven times we played, and then I lost count; it was a lot!"