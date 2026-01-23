Cameron Norrie forced to overcome hurdle in relationship with fiancée Louise Jacobi

There's no doubt Cameron Norrie is a force on the court; he's been ranked eighth in the world for men's singles, taken home five ATP Tour singles titles and a double title, and kicked off 2026 on the other side of the world to compete in the Australian Open.

Tennis fans are familiar with his game, but off the court, the star has had a very big few months in his personal life. At the end of last year, Cameron revealed he had popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Louise Jacobi, during a special getaway to South Africa.

While the couple couldn't be happier now, their relationship wasn't always smooth sailing. In fact, Louise had actually been hesitant to date the tennis player in the first place due to one obstacle from his professional life.

Keep reading for how the couple navigated a challenge early on in their relationship to later become engaged six years down the road.

Who is Cameron Norrie's partner Louise Jacobi?

© Getty Images Louise Jacobi at The Championships Wimbledon 2022

Tennis fans would be familiar with Cameron Norrie, but what about his partner of six years?

Cameron has been in a relationship with fashion and textile designer Louise Jacobi since 2019. As part of her work in the fashion world, Louise has been involved with brands such as Calvin Klein, AFNY, Donghia and Holly Hunt.

The couple first met in New York in 2019 through a mutual friend who invited Louise along for a night out to meet some of the players competing in the US Open.

As per Tatler, the fashion designer went into the night with "no expectations". She later found out her and Cameron's friends had wanted to introduce the pair to each other.

A roadblock at the beginning

While they're now on their way to walking down the aisle, at the start, Louise "just wasn't interested" in Cameron thanks to one looming hurdle.

Louise had reservations over the constant travel aspect of his job. As part of being a professional athlete, tennis takes Cameron all around the world to compete, with the major Grand Slams held in Melbourne, Paris, London and New York.

Louise told PA news agency it was "persistence" on Cameron's part and him doing "an amazing job at keeping in touch" that won her over in the end.

A trip to Vienna helped build their relationship

In 2019, Cameron invited Louise to watch him play in Vienna - quite the spot really for their first date. Louise had just recently lost her job and so decided to go along.

"When he asked me, I thought, 'I guess this guy doesn't live a normal life, and it's not like I can meet [him] down the street and go to dinner together,'" she once recalled.

"So I went on this trip and was only supposed to be in Vienna for five days, and things just went really well. I had a wonderful time with him."

She continued: "In some weird way, I was like, 'Thank God I got laid off when I did', because we were able to build the foundation of our relationship before Covid hit."

© Getty Images Cameron and Louise have been an item since 2019

Louise has cheered him on from the sidelines

Louise has travelled around the world to support her boyfriend in the crowd. She shared a sweet kiss on camera with her partner in October 2021 after his three set victory against player Nikoloz Basilashvili at the BNP Paribas Open.

Louise has since been to Wimbledon on several occasions over the years, including at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

They got engaged on a safari trip

After around six years of dating, Cameron and Louise put a ring on their relationship during a getaway to South Africa. The couple shared the exciting news to Instagram on 30 November with photos of Louise wearing the temporary engagement ring on their safari trip.

"A special moment on our trip in South Africa. Cheers to a beautiful life together with my best friend," Louise gushed. "Note: real engagement ring to come."