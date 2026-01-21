Meet Aryna Sabalenka's Brazilian businessman boyfriend Georgios Frangulis whom she's ready to marry

Georgios is a proud supporter of his 27-year-old girlfriend and can often be seen cheering her on from the stands at her matches. Despite his consistent appearances, the entrepreneur revealed that watching Aryna's games was incredibly stressful for him.

"The toughest part is being in the box. It's one of the most stressful situations I've ever experienced," he told RG News.

"I've always loved tennis and been around it for a long time. Through my company, Oakberry, we've sponsored tournaments, but when you have such a personal connection with someone and with the sport, it becomes something completely different. Sitting in the box during tough matches is by far the hardest part."

Georgios added that he never wanted to be a distraction for the champion tennis player. "I never say anything during matches. I try not to show too much emotion, because Aryna notices everything – what everyone is doing in the box."

"I just clap as loudly as I can and make sure she feels supported. For me, the most important part comes afterwards – making sure she's feeling good overall once the match is over," he said.