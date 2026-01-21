Meet Aryna Sabalenka's Brazilian businessman boyfriend Georgios Frangulis whom she's ready to marry

As Aryna Sabalenka prepares to take on Chinese tennis star Zhuoxuan Bai at the Australian Open on Tuesday night, the world number one will have a very special supporter watching from the stands: her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis.
Georgios, the founder of popular food chain Oakberry, has become a constant presence on her journey to the top. As marriage hints swirl, join us as we discover all there is to know about the 37-year-old entrepreneur who captured Aryna's heart.
You may also like
1/7
A bold businessman
Georgios was born and raised in São Paolo, Brazil, and his family originally hailed from Thessaloniki, Greece. He studied law in Brazil but decided not to take the bar exam and moved to the US in 2014 instead to kickstart his business.
"I always knew I wouldn't be a lawyer," he told Forbes Brazil. "What I really wanted was to be an entrepreneur." In 2016, he founded Oakberry, a brand specializing in açaí products like smoothies and sorbet.
Oakberry now has more than 700 stores across 40 countries, and Aryna even released her own signature açaí bowl ahead of the US Open in 2024.
2/7
Meet cute
The pair met in early 2024 when Aryna signed on to become an ambassador for Oakberry. "We signed the contract, then we got to know each other, and somehow we ended up being together," she told The Guardian.
3/7
Side gig
Georgios is not only a successful entrepreneur, but also a motorsports enthusiast who has competed in 128 races in the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge.
"It's no easy feat to be a driver in the midst of the whirlwind of growth that is Oak," he told Forbes Brazil. "But the Porsche Cup races and training sessions are almost always on weekends."
"If I maintain a routine of physical training in my daily life, in addition to psychological support to cope with the pressure [therapy twice a week], I'm always prepared for the moment of driving," he explained. "Getting in the car and racing is one of the few moments when nothing else matters."
4/7
Cancer survivor
The Brazilian businessman revealed to Forbes Brazil in 2023 that he was previously married, and that he found out about his cancer diagnosis just two months before his wedding to his former partner, Isabella Armentano, in 2016.
"I never told anyone, but in August 2016, I found out I had thyroid cancer, a four-centimeter nodule that the doctor said needed to be removed to determine the treatment," he shared.
"I got married on October 1st; I used the last money I had to pay for the wedding bar; I had surgery on October 16th and managed to open the first Oak store in São Paulo on December 6th, because I was hit by a kind of divine ray when I needed it most – and least expected it."
5/7
A calming presence
Georgios is a proud supporter of his 27-year-old girlfriend and can often be seen cheering her on from the stands at her matches. Despite his consistent appearances, the entrepreneur revealed that watching Aryna's games was incredibly stressful for him.
"The toughest part is being in the box. It's one of the most stressful situations I've ever experienced," he told RG News.
"I've always loved tennis and been around it for a long time. Through my company, Oakberry, we've sponsored tournaments, but when you have such a personal connection with someone and with the sport, it becomes something completely different. Sitting in the box during tough matches is by far the hardest part."
Georgios added that he never wanted to be a distraction for the champion tennis player. "I never say anything during matches. I try not to show too much emotion, because Aryna notices everything – what everyone is doing in the box."
"I just clap as loudly as I can and make sure she feels supported. For me, the most important part comes afterwards – making sure she's feeling good overall once the match is over," he said.
6/7
Steadfast support
After the death of Aryna's ex-boyfriend, Konstantin Koltsov, in March 2024, the Belarusian star revealed that Georgios provided constant support while she grieved the loss.
"There was a really tough period where I was really happy to have him by my side, always cheering me up, always making sure that we are doing some fun stuff," she told People in August of that year.
"But I make sure I kind of forget about tennis and focus on the good things and enjoy my life. Even when things are going wrong in my career. So yeah, he was my biggest support, and yeah, really happy to have him by my side."
Aryna later admitted that she wished she had taken more time to care for her mental health during this time, as per The Independent.
"Looking back, I definitely think that I should have just stopped and just separated myself from tennis, just have a little break, recharge and start things over again," she said.
7/7
Popping the question
Aryna has dropped several hints that she is ready to tie the knot with her boyfriend in recent months, including at the Brisbane International in January 2026.
"Thank you to my team for handling me. I really am the toughest to handle, and you are the toughest in the world because you can handle me," she said during her post-match speech on January 11, after clinching the win from Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine.
"Thank you to my boyfriend...Hopefully soon I can call you something else. Let's just put some extra pressure," she quipped.
During the US Open in August, a couple got engaged in the stands during her match, prompting a message of congratulations from Aryna– and a pointed look at her boyfriend.
"I think it's the first time that someone proposed during my match, and it was a very sweet moment," she said in a conference after the match. "But I was just trying not to start smiling, you know, because it's very cute."
"I don't want this kind of proposal, [but] I looked at my boyfriend. No pressure!" she added