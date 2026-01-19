Meet the must-know WAGs of the Australian Open

The Australian Open is here, and many of us are just as excited to go celebrity-spotting courtside as we are for the actual matches themselves. Outside of the Hollywood stars and Australian high society, fans are excited to catch the loving WAGs of this year’s biggest tennis stars supporting their partners and cheering them on.

From devoted wives to brand-new blossoming romances, we’re taking a look at the must-know WAGs of this year’s Australian Open – and how they’ve inspired their tennis pro partners.

Jannik Sinner and Laila Hasanovic

© NurPhoto via Getty Images The pair stepped out at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December 2025

Two-time defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner is going for his third win with a new partner by his side. The Italian tennis pro confirmed his relationship with Danish model Laila Hasanovic during his victory speech at the Vienna Open in 2025, and they’ve since been spotted together enjoying the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Originally from Copenhagen, Laila has shot for major campaigns like Armani Beauty and Mercedes-Benz, and was even a finalist for Miss Denmark in 2019. The model was previously in a three-year relationship with F1 star Mick Schumacher; while the new couple have kept their relationship under wraps, Jannik confirmed to Corriere Della Sera

Novak Djokovic and Jelena Djokovic

© WireImage The couple have been together for over 20 years

Record 10‑time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic recently secured his 100th victory at the tournament – all with his longtime wife Jelena by his side. High school sweethearts since 2005, the pair married in 2014 and shared an exclusive look at their wedding with HELLO!, with Jelena saying, “I immediately started crying when I saw him”.

The couple share a son and a daughter, and businesswoman Jelena balances supporting her family Global CEO of the Novak Djokovic Foundation, which works to improve early childhood education in their native Serbia. She rang in the New Year with some sweet snaps of her husband with the caption, “So much to be grateful for”.

Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla

© Anna Webber/Getty Images for Taste of Tennis Sophia is a TV host and model in Germany

German tennis pro Alexander Zverev has become one to watch in recent years, and fans have been just as interested in his long-time partner, model and TV presenter Sophia Thomalla. The pair have been dating since 2020 and have over seven years between them – Alexander is 28, while Sophie is 36.

Sophia is a familiar face both courtside and on German TV, best known for hosting the country’s version of MTV’s Are You the One? Outside of modelling, she also owns her own spirits brand, Hardkorn. Speaking to Tennis Magazin in 2021, a besotted Alexander revealed that Sophia brings him “peace and security” and that “I play extremely well with her behind me."

Félix Auger‑Aliassime and Nina Ghaibi

© Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images The pair tied the knot in 2025

Though he was forced to retire from the Australian Open earlier this week after an injury, Canadian pro Félix Auger-Aliassime had a fantastic 2025 both professionally and personally. The top-ranked player married his girlfriend, equestrian Nina Ghaibi, in a lavish Moroccan ceremony in November; the pair first got together when he was 18 after he spotted her at a tournament.

"She supports me, listens and even gives me great advice, whether it's about tennis or not,” the 25-year-old told ATP Tour in 2025. The pair keep their relationship private, but shared a joint Instagram post celebrating their wedding with the caption, “A love that never stopped growing from the moment we laid eyes on each other, and never will”.

Daniil Medvedev and Daria Medvedeva

© AFP via Getty Images Daniil credits his wife with giving him confidence on the court

Former world No. 1 and Grand Slam champion Daniil Medvedev married fellow former tennis player Daria Medvedeva in 2018, and the Russian pro credits her with helping his career. “She gave me a lot of confidence,” he told Tennis World in 2019. “I always say that it's the moment I made the proposal to her, that's when I started to go up.”

The pair welcomed their second daughter in 2025, with Daniil announcing the news via social media. Daria is also the co-founder of an energy bar company, RawQ Foods, loved by her tennis star husband.

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter

© Getty Images The tennis star couple are set to marry later this year

Australia’s top-ranked tennis player Alex de Minaur is on home turf, supported by his fellow tennis player fiancée Katie Boulter. A professional player hailing from the UK, the pair bumped into each other at a hotel in 2020 and ended up getting a coffee – "From that moment, I knew I was in it for the long haul,” Katie told the Sydney Morning Herald.

The couple announced their engagement in 2024, with plans to tie the knot in Europe later this year. “When I’m out there on court and you see me so stressed out, I’m just thinking of the wedding budget,” Alex joked to Eurosport.