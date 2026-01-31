Oscar favourite Jessie Buckley stuns in plunging black dress

Jessie Buckley proved once again why she's one of the most exciting talents of her generation as she stunned in a plunging black ensemble at a special BFI event in London on Friday night.

The Irish actress stepped out for BFI Presents: Jessie Buckley in Conversation at BFI Southbank on Saturday, January 31 2026, cutting a striking figure in a dramatic off-the-shoulder black look with a corseted bodice and wide-leg trousers. The daring neckline revealed a hint of a structured, bustier-style underlayer, adding edge to an otherwise classic silhouette.

© Getty Images Jessie attends "BFI Presents: Jessie Buckley in Conversation" in London

Jessie kept the styling sleek and unfussy, pairing the outfit with pointed heels, minimal jewellery and softly waved hair tucked neatly behind the ears – letting the fashion, and her growing star power, do the talking.

The appearance comes at a career high point for Jessie, who is widely tipped as an awards-season favourite following her critically acclaimed performance in Hamnet, opposite fellow Irish actor Paul Mescal. Her turn in the literary adaptation has earned her an Oscar nomination, cementing her status as one of the most compelling screen performers working today, with critics praising her emotional depth and quiet intensity.

© Getty Images Jessie is nominated for her role in Hamnet

Born in County Kerry, Ireland, Jessie first came to public attention as a singer, finishing as a finalist on I'd Do Anything in 2008, where she showcased her powerful, expressive voice. While many assumed musical theatre would be her path, Jessie quickly pivoted to acting, enrolling at drama school and steadily building a résumé that balances arthouse credibility with mainstream appeal.

© Getty Images Jessie in conversation with Mark Kermode

Her breakout screen roles came in projects like War & Peace and Chernobyl, before she truly announced herself with unforgettable performances in Wild Rose, I'm Thinking of Ending Things and The Lost Daughter, the latter earning her her first Academy Award nomination.

Alongside her acting work, Jessie has continued to nurture her love of music, releasing albums that highlight her haunting vocals and emotional range.

Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal in Hamnet

Events like this BFI conversation underline her growing cultural weight – not just as an actress, but as an artist with something to say. Stylish, thoughtful and unafraid to take risks, Jessie's London appearance felt less like a red-carpet moment and more like a glimpse at a future Oscar winner fully in her element.