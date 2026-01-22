2026 Oscar nominations: Will Hamnet and One Battle After Another score multiple nods?

The 2026 Oscar nominations are here – and we will finally learn which movies and performances have been deemed the best of the past 12 months. It's been a while since we've had an awards race as open as this year's, although Hamnet and One Battle After Another have become frontrunners in recent weeks after wins at the Golden Globes and nominations at the SAG's Actor Awards.

Sinners has, unfortunately, lost momentum after losing out at the Globes, but they will be hoping for a strong showing when the categories are announced by Lewis Pullman and Danielle Brooks on Thursday, January 22, as will Frankenstein and Marty Supreme.

Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal in Hamnet

There are also three international films in the running for a spot in the top Best Picture category: Sirat, Sentimental Value, and The Secret Agent.

Sentimental Value (Norway) recently swept the European Film Awards, and The Secret Agent (Brazil) won the Golden Globe for Best Non-English Language Film, as well as Best Actor for Wagner Moura, making it a big year for foreign films.

© Universal Emma Stone in the movie Bugonia

Names to look out for in the Best Actress category include Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You) and Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value), and I wouldn't be surprised to hear the name Emma Stone (Bugonia) called after a surprising showing for her and her Bugonia co-star Jesse Plemons in the Actor Awards' nominations.

Teyana Taylor is a lock on Best Supporting Actress after wins at the Critics Choice and the Globes – the actress has also been playing the game and making stops at all the events, which gives her incredible goodwill – but the rest of the field is wider, although Odessa A’zion (Marty Supreme) and Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners) are both looking good.

Teyana Taylor in One Battle After Another

In Best Supporting Actor, it may be a battle between the old and new guard, with Hollywood's boyfriends Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein) and Paul Mescal (Hamnet) both expected to be announced, alongside acting veterans Benicio de Toro and Sean Penn (One Battle After Another) and the never-before nominated Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value).

Surprisngly, Wicked: For Good looks set to receive only one above-the-line nod after a huge year in 2025, with Ariana Grande hoping for a Best Supporting Actress nomination.

The film will also hope to receive a nod in Best Song for The Girl in the Bubble, although the biggest shock of all will be if K-Pop: Demon Hunter's smash Golden is not named in the Best Song category.

Golden is the smash hit song from K-Pop: Demon Hunters

This year will also see the addition of a new category, Best Casting, with Sinners and One Battle After Another the ones to watch here.

How to Watch the Nominations

The nominations will be broadcast on Good Morning America, as well as live on Hulu, Disney+, and ABC News Live on January 22, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. EST / 5:30 a.m. PST.

Online streaming options include Oscar.com, Oscar.org, and the Academy’s social media channels on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

