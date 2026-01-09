Jessie Buckley makes extremely rare comment about under-the-radar husband

Jessie Buckley really is the it-girl of the 2026 award season. The Irish actress, 36, has just scooped up a Critics' Choice Award for playing William Shakespeare's wife Agnes in Hamnet, alongside fellow Irish star Paul Mescal.

Her role in the Chloe Zhao film has also earned her a nomination at the upcoming Oscars, an accolade which her emotional performance certainly deserves.

While her star couldn't be more on the rise in the glittering world of Hollywood, Jessie keeps her life with her four-month-old daughter and her husband is kept largely out of the spotlight, but in a new interview with Vogue, the Wicked Little Letters star made a rare comment about her husband, Freddie, whom she secretly married in 2023.

Jessie has been nominated for an Oscar for her role as Agnes in Hamnet

Revealing the reason she keeps her husband's identity under wraps, Vogue reported: "Given his profession, his anonymity is crucial." Jessie added that he won't be making a red carpet appearance any time soon, but that he has been "having a ball eating canapés" at the recent string of glamorous events promoting Hament.

As for Freddie's career, while appearing on Jessie Ware's hit podcast Table Manners, she revealed her husband works in mental health. "He's working in mental health. He’s gone back to university to work in mental health," she told Jessie and her mum, Lennie, who host the show.

What has Jessie said about Freddie?

While there's no denying Jessie's intention to keep revealing details about her husband's identity out of the public eye, there have been occasions where she has shared a sweet detail about their relationship.

On the aforementioned podcast, Jessie revealed that they met through a blind date. "We met on a blind date.” She told the mother-daughter duo, before confirming they were set up by a music executive, who worked with Buckley on Wild Rose: "Marc Robinson set us up."

According to Vogue, Jessie and Islington-born Freddie's first date involved a stroll along Regent’s Canal followed by drinks at The Dove on Broadway Market.

Freddie and Jessie's ultra-private wedding

Jessie told the publication that they planned their low-key wedding in just seven weeks and despite tying the knot at their home in Norfolk, the London part of their love story played an important role on the big day.

Jessie explained: "Friends of ours had moved to Norfolk and bought this old place for like nothing on an auction… and then they showed us this house that we live in, which is like [from the] 1500s and falling down…it’s just, it’s a really amazing old house that’s been there forever." Before confirming that it was the location of her big day.

© Getty Jessie and her husband live with their four month old daughter in Norfolk

Talking about the London-centric details, she continued to explain that their favourite local Dalston café, the Towpath, did the catering.

"When we first started dating, we - because we lived in Dalston - we would go to the Towpath all the time… so they came and did the food for us. One of my favourite memories of the day was like - we - I wanted a keg of Guinness, and I definitely wanted their cheese toasties at a certain hour."