Jelly Roll showcases his biggest weight loss transformation yet in latest outing

Jelly Roll proudly showed off his most dramatic transformation to date as he stepped out at the star-studded pre-Grammy gala, looking confident, relaxed and visibly slimmer.

The chart-topping musician cut a striking figure in an all-black ensemble that highlighted his weight loss. He wore a textured black blazer layered over a dark T-shirt, paired with tailored trousers and boots, keeping the look sleek yet unmistakably true to his rock-inspired style.

His signature facial tattoos and silver chain necklace added edge, while his beaming smile did most of the talking.

One standout snap captured Jelly Roll flashing playful hand signs as he posed for photographers, radiating joy and self-assurance. In another moment, he formed a heart with his hands, a sweet gesture that underscored his upbeat mood and gratitude during the night.

© WireImage Jelly Roll attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala

A particularly affectionate shot showed the singer sharing a kiss with his wife, Bunnie XO, who stunned in a metallic, figure-hugging gown. The couple looked completely smitten, with Jelly Roll’s arm wrapped around her waist as they leaned into the intimate red carpet moment.

© WireImage Jelly with his wife Bunny

Close-up images further emphasised his transformation, revealing a leaner face and sharper jawline as he smiled warmly for the cameras. The appearance marks yet another milestone in his ongoing health journey, which he has spoken about openly with fans in recent months.

© Getty Images Jelly says he's lost over 300lbs

The "I Am Not Okay" singer has been publicly candid about his weight loss effort, keeping fans up to date on progress and most recently confirming he has lost close to 300 pounds.

However, while many may have assumed that the rapper might have relied on a GLP-1 such as Ozempic or Wegovy — which many celebrities have been candid about using — to lose weight, he's maintaining that the diabetes and weight loss drug is not his cup of tea.

© WireImage Jelly Roll looks so different!

Speaking with Men's Health, Jelly recalled how "everyone" was telling him about GLP-1s at a time, and they would note: "Listen, it's gonna hurt your stomach a little bit."

Jelly, who has spoken openly about his past drug abuse and health issues, then explained: "I've treated my body so bad, I can't believe God's gave me this voice for this long. I didn't deserve it," revealing that he "didn't do" the drug "out of fear."

Jelly Roll looks unrecognizable in new video

He shared that instead, in addition to a diet and exercise routine, he relied on the help of a therapist to tackle his food addiction.

"Even before I got into getting my blood work done, I went and got mental health therapy about my overeating," he shared. "I started treating my food addiction like what it was: an addiction. Why did I treat cocaine a certain way? I went to meetings for cocaine and found a sponsor and detoxed off of it and [expletive] myself and went through real hard life-changing emotional choices to get off cocaine and codeine."

© FilmMagic Jelly back in 2022

Jelly emphasized: "I didn't look at the food addiction [differently]. Once I started treating food like an addiction, it started changing everything for me."

Also addressing the "never-ending sadness" and "anger" that came with his weight — he has so far gone from weighing 540 pounds to 265 — Jelly recalled: "I was a prisoner to my own body. Dude, wiping my ass was a problem. Washing myself properly was a problem. Getting in cars. Every decision I made in life had to be based on my weight."

"I was so fat that there came a moment in life that my wife and I had to put two queen beds beside each other because we couldn't fit in a king bed anymore, I was just all over. It's almost to the point where I look back now and I can't believe that I was able to perform, that I was on national television, and that I was on stages and doing 100-something shows a year," he added.