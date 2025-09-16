Jelly Roll celebrates major milestone on weight loss journey after shedding 200 lbs

Jelly Roll has reached another major milestone in his weight loss journey while performing in Vatican City for the Grace for the World concert, revealing that he can now fit into Louis Vuitton attire after shedding almost 200 lbs. Taking to Instagram to share the good news, the "Wild Ones" singer posted a photo of himself in the suave outfit, featuring a collared jacket, a black button-up shirt and black pants. "I can fit in Louis Vuitton now. Pray for my bank account," he quipped in the caption.
Style icon
Jelly's fans rushed to the comment section to share in his milestone, with his wife, Bunnie XO, writing, "The hunkiest hunk of them all," while a supporter added, "So proud of you" in all caps. "Wow, transformation looks good on you!" said another, while a fourth fan exclaimed, "Who even is this anymore!? Wow!!!!"
A new era
Jelly was one of several stars who performed in St. Peter's Square for Grace for the World: The Live Event, which was the first time in 2,000 years that the hallowed location had staged a concert. The Nashville native met Pope Leo XIV, and shared a snap of the two shaking hands at the event. He performed his hit song "Hard Fought Hallelujah", while Andrea Bocelli, Pharrell Williams, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend and more performed for the crowd.
Life on the road
Jelly has been smashing goals since embarking on his weight loss journey in 2022, having lost almost 200 lbs. He made significant progress during his Beautifully Broken tour in 2024, thanks to a change in lifestyle that differed from previous years. "It's cool because there was once a time in life that the culture I built on tour was the opposite," he told People.
Changing his ways
"It revolved around alcohol and drugs. And now our tour culture is around good eating and around exercising and doing emotional check-ins with our crew every day." He also had a personal chef on tour who would cook him nutritious meals, as well as a personal trainer to encourage his progress.
Weight loss medication
The 40-year-old has has avoided using GLP-1 medications like Ozempic to lose weight due to the risk factors. "I just was afraid of it...As a singer, few things scare me more than acid reflux. You'll watch me get up out of a bed, I'll burp and wake up panicked, and go take something for it. You know? Because that stuff will just rip the vocal cords," he explained.
Looking forward
Jelly's new dream is to be on the cover of Men's Health by March 2026, as an indication of how far he has come on the journey. "That's my new goal. I want to have one of the biggest transformations," he said on his wife's podcast, Dumb Blonde, in December 2024. The father of two added that he was open about his transformation in order to inspire others who might be finding it difficult to take the first step.
Giving back
"I want to be honest about my struggles with [my health] with people," he shared. "I wore it for so long. I think that people [who] become as big as I became, when they lose the weight, they're kind of ashamed…I wanted to lose it in front of everybody. I wanted to talk about it."
