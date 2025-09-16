Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jelly Roll celebrates major milestone on weight loss journey after shedding 200 lbs
Jelly Roll performed in Vatican City at the Grace of the World concert alongside Andrea Bocelli, Pharrell Williams and Jennifer Hudson

jelly roll seated black outfit© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G
Faye James
Faye JamesSenior Editor
2 minutes ago
Jelly Roll has reached another major milestone in his weight loss journey while performing in Vatican City for the Grace for the World concert, revealing that he can now fit into Louis Vuitton attire after shedding almost 200 lbs. Taking to Instagram to share the good news, the "Wild Ones" singer posted a photo of himself in the suave outfit, featuring a collared jacket, a black button-up shirt and black pants. "I can fit in Louis Vuitton now. Pray for my bank account," he quipped in the caption.

Jelly Roll black louis vuitton outfit© Instagram

Style icon

Jelly's fans rushed to the comment section to share in his milestone, with his wife, Bunnie XO, writing, "The hunkiest hunk of them all," while a supporter added, "So proud of you" in all caps. "Wow, transformation looks good on you!" said another, while a fourth fan exclaimed, "Who even is this anymore!? Wow!!!!"

Jelly Roll Pope Leo XIV shaking hands vatican city© Instagram

A new era

Jelly was one of several stars who performed in St. Peter's Square for Grace for the World: The Live Event, which was the first time in 2,000 years that the hallowed location had staged a concert. The Nashville native met Pope Leo XIV, and shared a snap of the two shaking hands at the event. He performed his hit song "Hard Fought Hallelujah", while Andrea Bocelli, Pharrell Williams, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend and more performed for the crowd.

Jelly Roll attends The 2025 Pollstar Awards at The Beverly Hilton on April 16, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images

Life on the road

Jelly has been smashing goals since embarking on his weight loss journey in 2022, having lost almost 200 lbs. He made significant progress during his Beautifully Broken tour in 2024, thanks to a change in lifestyle that differed from previous years. "It's cool because there was once a time in life that the culture I built on tour was the opposite," he told People

jelly roll onstage© Getty Images

Changing his ways

"It revolved around alcohol and drugs. And now our tour culture is around good eating and around exercising and doing emotional check-ins with our crew every day." He also had a personal chef on tour who would cook him nutritious meals, as well as a personal trainer to encourage his progress.

Jelly Roll performs during the Closing Ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. Picture date: Sunday February 16, 2025© PA Images via Getty Images

Weight loss medication

The 40-year-old has has avoided using GLP-1 medications like Ozempic to lose weight due to the risk factors. "I just was afraid of it...As a singer, few things scare me more than acid reflux. You'll watch me get up out of a bed, I'll burp and wake up panicked, and go take something for it. You know? Because that stuff will just rip the vocal cords," he explained.

Jelly Roll vatican city louis vuitton outfit© Instagram

Looking forward

Jelly's new dream is to be on the cover of Men's Health by March 2026, as an indication of how far he has come on the journey. "That's my new goal. I want to have one of the biggest transformations," he said on his wife's podcast, Dumb Blonde, in December 2024. The father of two added that he was open about his transformation in order to inspire others who might be finding it difficult to take the first step. 

jelly roll bunnie xo © FilmMagic

Giving back

"I want to be honest about my struggles with [my health] with people," he shared. "I wore it for so long. I think that people [who] become as big as I became, when they lose the weight, they're kind of ashamed…I wanted to lose it in front of everybody. I wanted to talk about it."

