Watch Jelly Roll unveil his biggest transformation yet - and you won't recognise him

Jelly Roll left fans in awe as he posted his biggest transformation yet in a video shared on Instagram on Thursday. Sharing his thoughts about his three grammy nominations, the country singer looked slimmer than ever.

"You look freaking amazing so proud of you on the journey of your health. It’s so inspiring there’s so many people you are the total package, my friend," enthused one fan.

"You can see the work, not just physically, but mentally. The kind of transformation Jelly has made doesn’t come from discipline alone. It comes from nervous system rewiring, grief integration, identity shifts. Weight loss is visible, but the real win is becoming someone who shows up different when no one’s watching. Congratulations and massive respect," said another.

© FilmMagic Jelly has lost over 500lbs

Jelly has been open about his fitness journey, after he weighed in at 550 lbs at his heaviest. The father of two worked with trainers and nutritionists to achieve his incredible 200-lb weight loss, rather than relying on GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Wegovy or Mounjaro, which work to suppress appetite and are primarily used for diabetic patients.

"Every doctor I've talked to is for [Ozempic]," he said on the Dumb Blonde podcast, hosted by his wife, Bunnie XO. "They said it helps. I just was afraid of it…As a singer, few things scare me more than acid reflux. Like, you'll watch me get up out of a bed, I'll burp and wake up panicked, and go take something for it. You know? Because that stuff will just rip the vocal cords."

© Penske Media via Getty Images Jelly Roll with wife Bunnie Xo

He added: "So I want to be very clear that I've done it naturally, but it wasn't out of stubbornness or trying to prove a point. If it helps you, go get it. But for me, I was just petrified of the side effects of it." Jelly has been working hard to shed the weight, and shared on the podcast what he hoped to achieve along the way.

"I wanna be on the cover of Men's Health by March of 2026," he admitted. "That's my new goal. I wanna have one of the biggest transformations." He celebrated a major milestone in September, posting a photo of himself in a suave Louis Vuitton outfit that sent fans wild.

© Getty Images Jelly Roll has lost significant weight over the years

"I can fit in Louis Vuitton now. Pray for my bank account," he wrote, with one fan commenting, "Who even is this anymore!? Wow!!!! while another added, "Oh he's looking GOOD." The "Wild Ones" singer shared insight into his tour diet in April, which was created by his nutrition coach, Ian Lairos.

He would eat a healthy breakfast bowl made with bell peppers, chicken sausage, potatoes and sauerkraut, followed by a sweet snack like peanut butter cookie dough bites and sliced banana. Lunch and dinner consisted of some form of protein, like Ian's special "protein poutine" with homemade fries, chicken thighs, and cashew cheese curds.

Jelly's ultimate goal is to bring others along for his weight loss journey, and to prove that they, too, can change their lives. "What I want the world to know, and I want people to see…is that I didn't become successful because of my weight. I became successful in spite of it," he said on the Dumb Blonde podcast. "I somehow managed to be this successful carrying 550 pounds. That's insane."