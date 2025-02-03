Cutest couples at the Grammys: from Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes to Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Music's biggest night, the Grammys, is officially here, and with that, one of Hollywood's biggest date nights!

For the 67th annual Grammy Awards, couples such as Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes, Adrienne Armstrong and Billie Joe Armstrong, Bob Weir and Natascha Weir, among others, stepped out hand in hand on the red carpet.

The awards this year are being hosted again by Trevor Noah, and are airing live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, with some of music's biggest stars in attendance as both nominees and performers.

Among the most nominated artists are Beyoncé, with her first country album Cowboy Carter, as well as Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar & Post Malone.

The Grammys are famously among the awards ceremonies to have the most categories. This year, a whopping 94 awards are being handed out, though not all are televised or announced during the ceremony. They are split into 11 different fields, which include the general field with the Big Six awards (previously the Big Four): Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Producer of the Year (Non-Classical), and Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical).

There is also a long list of performers: Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Chris Martin, Doechii, Shakira and Stevie Wonder are just some of the stars hitting the stage.

1/ 6 © CBS via Getty Images Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes The country star was supported by her Outer Banks actor boyfriend, plus their good friend, fellow musician Noah Kahan, also joined them.



2/ 6 © Getty Anna Sitar & Josh Brubaker TikTok's favorite couple looked fabulous together.



3/ 6 © Getty Natascha Weir & Bob Weir The Grateful Dead icon was joined by his wife as well as their daughters, Chloe and Monet Weir.



4/ 6 © Getty Adrienne Armstrong and Billie Joe Armstrong The Green Day rock star was joined by his wife Adrienne, to whom he has been married for 31 years.



5/ 6 © Getty Charlotte Lawrence & Andrew Watt It was mom and dad's night out for Chrissy and John.