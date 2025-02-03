Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cutest couples at the Grammys: from Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes to Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
Subscribe
Cutest couples at the Grammys: from Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes to Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
Split image of Kelsea Ballerini with Chase Stokes, and Chrissy Teigen with John Legend at the 2025 Grammys© Getty

Cutest couples at the Grammys: from Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes to Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

The Grammys are airing live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Music's biggest night, the Grammys, is officially here, and with that, one of Hollywood's biggest date nights!

For the 67th annual Grammy Awards, couples such as Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes, Adrienne Armstrong and Billie Joe Armstrong, Bob Weir and Natascha Weir, among others, stepped out hand in hand on the red carpet.

The awards this year are being hosted again by Trevor Noah, and are airing live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, with some of music's biggest stars in attendance as both nominees and performers.

WATCH: Highlights of the Grammys 2024

Among the most nominated artists are Beyoncé, with her first country album Cowboy Carter, as well as Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar & Post Malone.

The Grammys are famously among the awards ceremonies to have the most categories. This year, a whopping 94 awards are being handed out, though not all are televised or announced during the ceremony. They are split into 11 different fields, which include the general field with the Big Six awards (previously the Big Four): Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Producer of the Year (Non-Classical), and Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical).

There is also a long list of performers: Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Chris Martin, Doechii, Shakira and Stevie Wonder are just some of the stars hitting the stage.

Scroll below for some of the cutest couple sightings from the night, plus head here to take a look at some of the best looks from the red carpet, and here for our live updates featuring the best moments of the ceremony.

1/6

Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes© CBS via Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes

The country star was supported by her Outer Banks actor boyfriend, plus their good friend, fellow musician Noah Kahan, also joined them.

2/6

Anna Sitar and Josh Brubaker attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

Anna Sitar & Josh Brubaker

TikTok's favorite couple looked fabulous together.

3/6

Bob Weir and Natascha Weir attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

Natascha Weir & Bob Weir

The Grateful Dead icon was joined by his wife as well as their daughters, Chloe and Monet Weir.

4/6

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, and Adrienne Armstrong attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

Adrienne Armstrong and Billie Joe Armstrong

The Green Day rock star was joined by his wife Adrienne, to whom he has been married for 31 years.

5/6

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen arrive for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025© Getty

Charlotte Lawrence & Andrew Watt

It was mom and dad's night out for Chrissy and John.

6/6

Kanye West and Bianca Censori at the 67th Grammys Awards© Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Bianca Censori & Kanye West

The couple made quite the statement.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More