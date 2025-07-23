Hailey Bieber in tears over big moment: 'Excuse me while I cry a lot'

Hailey Bieber got candid with her 55 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, sharing how emotional it was to see her baby growing up so fast.

The model shares her son Jack Blues with her husband Justin Bieber, welcoming the tiny tot in August 2024.

Major milestone

© Instagram Hailey shared the sweet snap to commemorate Jack's milestone

"11 months…Excuse me while I cry a lot today thinking about my baby turning 1 next month," Hailey wrote in her Instagram stories, alongside a photo of herself holding Jack in her arms as she pointed something out to him on a wall.

She was dressed in a simple white tank top and blue jeans for the sweet moment, which was taken during a photoshoot for Justin's new Skylrk brand.

While Hailey and Justin kept their pregnancy news a secret for six months before announcing that they were expecting, the Rhode founder has been incredibly open about her motherhood journey since giving birth.

© Instagram The model has been open about the highs and lows of motherhood

"I like who I am so much more than I ever have," she told Vogue in a candid interview. "There's an ease that comes with [being a mother], a confidence. You really start to give less of a [expletive] about so many things. You're just like, 'I don't have the time, actually. I don't have the energy.'"

"He's my priority. He is the most important thing to me," she declared.

Postpartum

© Instagram She shares her son with Justin

Hailey added that she found it hard to reckon with her postpartum body, sharing that it took time to be comfortable in her own skin again.

"Every day I have to talk to myself, like, 'Hailey, you had a baby,'" she said. "You grew a human. You birthed a human. It's okay. Give yourself grace. Give yourself time."

"When people talk about 'bouncing back'…you're not the same person that you were before. You change head to toe," she explained. "And I think there was a minute where I kept really hyper-fixating on getting back to what I was. And then I had to go through that acceptance of, 'I'm not going back.' So it's really about, 'How do I want to move forward? Who do I want to be?'"

Patching things up

© Instagram The couple married in 2018

The 28-year-old has weathered a tough time in her marriage in recent months, with the "Go Baby" singer sharing increasingly erratic social media posts, including one about her Vogue cover.

"Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean," Justin wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture from Hailey's Vogue shoot.

"For some reason because I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even. I think as we mature we realize that we're not helping anything by getting even. We're honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection."

© Instagram Justin has since deleted his apology

"So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn't get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken," he concluded.

The couple appear to be going strong despite their ups and downs, with Justin's new song "Walking Away" addressing his commitment to their marriage.

"Baby, I ain't walking away/ You were my diamond / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise / I told you I'd change," he sang on the track. "I know we have this moment to face / But baby, I ain't walking away."

