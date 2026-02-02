Catherine O' Hara's net worth revealed after tragic death

Legendary actress Catherine O’Hara, beloved for her unforgettable roles in Home Alone, Schitt’s Creek and a career spanning more than five decades, died on January 30, 2026, at the age of 71 after a brief illness at her Los Angeles home. Tributes from fans and fellow actors poured in as the world mourned the loss of one of comedy’s most cherished talents.

While grief continues in the wake of her passing, many have been reflecting on the financial legacy Catherine leaves behind.

© Getty Images Catherine in 1986

Catherine's career

Catherine’s career began in Toronto with the improvisational comedy troupe Second City before she became a fixture in television and film. She broke out in the late 1970s and 1980s with work on SCTV, where she also earned critical acclaim as a writer, and soon became a recognizable face in Hollywood.

Catherine appeared in beloved projects like Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice (1988) and its 2024 sequel, as well as comedy classics by Christopher Guest such as Best in Show. But it was her role as Kevin McCallister’s mom in Home Alone (1990) that made her a household name, a film that remains a perennial holiday favorite.

In later years, her portrayal of Moira Rose on the hit sitcom Schitt’s Creek earned her widespread acclaim, including an Emmy and a Golden Globe, revitalizing her career and reinforcing her status as one of television’s most distinctive performers.

© FilmMagic (L-R) Bo Welch and Catherine O'Hara

Net worth at time of death

According to estimates from Celebrity Net Worth, Catherine’s total net worth at the time of her death was around $10 million, a reflection of her long and varied career in entertainment.

© Instagram Catherine on Schitt's Creek

This figure includes earnings from her many film and television roles, backend profits, residuals from reruns and streaming, and voice acting work across numerous animated features. Her involvement in Schitt’s Creek proved especially lucrative, reportedly bringing in significant backend participation earnings.

In addition to income from her performances, Catherine owned real estate, including her longtime Brentwood, Los Angeles residence, worth and held other assets that contributed to her financial portfolio.

© ABC via Getty Images Catherine in Bettlejuice

Catherine's legacy

While her estimated net worth reflects a successful career, it’s her artistic contributions that fans and colleagues continue to celebrate. From slapstick comedy to heartfelt television performances, Catherine’s work resonated across generations. Even in her final years, she remained active in high-profile projects, earning Emmy nominations for roles in The Studio and The Last of Us shortly before her passing.

Catherine is survived by her husband, Bo Welch, and their two sons, a family she cherished off-screen just as much as audiences loved her on it.