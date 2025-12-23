Inside Call of Duty creator Vince Zampella's net worth and the $350k Ferrari involved in his fatal crash

Vince Zampella, the creator of Call of Duty, died in a fatal car crash on December 21, 2025. The 55-year-old video game designer crashed his 2026 Ferrari 296 GTS on the Angeles Crest Highway on Sunday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 12:45 pm. "For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered off the roadway" and struck a concrete barrier before becoming fully engulfed in flames. A passenger in the vehicle was also killed in the crash after being ejected from the car.

Vince leaves behind three children – Quentin, 26, Kyle, 22, and Courtney, 19 – his ex-wife, Brigitte, and an astonishing net worth.

How much was Vince Zampella worth when he died?

Vince, who was an incredibly influential part of the video game world, was worth an estimated $40 million, per CelebrityNetWorth.com. After growing up in Florida, he started working at a local game company called GameTek, testing games and answering phones.

© Getty Images One of his last public appearances was with his daughter Courtney at EA's "Battlefield 6" Reveal Celebration

Vince's love of video games led to the creation of one of the world's most popular games. In 2003, he created Call of Duty with collaborators, Jason West and Grant Collier. 22 years later, there are over 20 Call of Duty games and over 100 million monthly active users. The franchise has sold more than 500 million copies globally since its debut.

HELLO! understands that Call of Duty has generated more than $30 billion in lifetime revenue.

Aside from Call of Duty, Vince was also behind games like Medal of Honor, Titanfall, and Apex Legends. He was instrumental in the recent Star Wars Jedi series and in the 2025 reboot of Battlefield.

© Getty Images Vince was a major player in the video game industry

In 2010, Vince founded Respawn Entertainment, which was acquired by Electronic Arts seven years later in a deal worth up to $455 million. He was working as an Executive Vice President for the video game company at the time of his death.

In a statement released by the company on Monday, EA wrote: "This is an unimaginable loss, and our hearts are with Vince's family, his loved ones, and all those touched by his work. Vince's influence on the video game industry was profound and far-reaching."

How much is the car Vince Zampella was in when he died?

The 55-year-old was driving a 2026 Ferrari 296 GTS when he crashed into a concrete barrier. The car, which sells for anywhere from $350,000 to $500,000, is the convertible version of the hybrid V6 supercar.

© Getty Images Ferrari first released its 296 GTS sports car in 2022

The Ferrari is capable of producing 819 horsepower – for non-car lovers like me, that means it is an extremely fast car with rapid acceleration and very high top speeds. It is a favorite among car enthusiasts for its sleek design and advanced engineering.

Friends and fans remember Vince Zampella

The shocking news of Vince's death reverberated throughout the video game world. Geoff Keighley, a journalist and Game Awards host, wrote to X: "I cannot believe I am writing this. Vince Zampella, a titan of the video game industry, the co-creator of Call of Duty and co-founder of Respawn Entertainment, not to mention a dear friend, died in a car crash yesterday in Los Angeles."

Many of Vince's recent social media posts featured cars like the one he tragically died in. Fans have flocked to his Instagram to write tributes to the video game creator. One user commented on Vince's last post from October 22: "Rest easy man, thanks for everything."

What is Call of Duty about?

© Getty Images Vince with his collaborators Grant Collier and Jason West in 2009

The über popular game was inspired by events in World War II, exploring the infantry and combined arts warfare of the battles in the 1940s. It popularized first-person shooter games and launched spinoffs covering the Cold War, present-day conflicts, and futuristic settings – sometimes even with zombies as the main villain.

Under Vince's direction, the Modern Warfare series revolutionized the genre by introducing cinematic storytelling and multiplayer progression systems that are now the industry standard.