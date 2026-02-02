WATCH: Sharon, Kelly, Jack and Aimée Osbourne tearfully react to Ozzy Osbourne Grammys tribute

Ozzy Osbourne's wife, Sharon Osbourne, as well as their kids, Kelly Osbourne, Aimée, and Jack Osbourne were all seen tearfully reacting to the in memoriam portion of the Grammys that honored the late Black Sabbath singer.

Reba McEntire kicked off the mournful segment of the show, performing for the very first time at the Grammys stage. She performed her 2025 song "Trailblazer;" the singer lost her former stepson, her ex-husband Narvel Blackstock's son Brandon Blackstock, a talent manager, last year to a battle with skin cancer.

Later, Slash and Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Post Malone played Black Sabbath's "War Pigs," honoring Ozzy, who died aged 76 in July.