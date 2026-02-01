Sharon Osbourne leans on her children Jack and Kelly ahead of Grammys tribute to Ozzy

Sharon Osbourne is leaning on her children Jack and Kelly for support ahead of a special tribute for her late husband of 43 years Ozzy Osbourne. Since months on from the Black Sabbath frontman's death, the Grammy Awards will return this weekend to honour his extraordinary music legacy with a star-studded tribute performance.

Ahead of the awards show on Sunday, Sharon, 73, put on a brave face as she walked the red carpet at the Pre-Grammy Gala on 31 January in Beverly Hills, California, with her two children by her side. The family all wore black for the event as Jack, 40, stood in the middle with his arms around his mother and sister.

Sharon looked lovely in a textured black dress with intricate embroidery details running up the front and wrapping around the long sleeves. Her daughter Kelly, 41, also opted for a figure-hugging dress which covered her neckline. Meanwhile Jack, who recently braved the Australian jungle on I'm A Celebrity and announced he's expecting another child with his wife, looked dapper in a black dress shirt and jacket.

© Deadline via Getty Images Sharon Osbourne, Jack Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne at the Pre-Grammy Gala

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Sharon Osbourne took a selfie with rapper MGK and her daughter Kelly

Once inside the event, which was hosted at The Beverly Hilton, Sharon got to socialising with the starry guests in attendance, including American rappers Jelly Roll and MGK (formerly Machine Gun Kelly). At one point in the night, Kelly took on photographer duty as she got her mum and Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, in for a selfie.

The Grammys to honour Ozzy

The Recording Academy has confirmed a special tribute performance to honour Ozzy at the 68th Grammy Awards on 1 February. While the exact details of the performance have been kept under wraps ahead of the ceremony, the academy has confirmed the star-studded line-up who will perform the tribute, including names from other major American bands.

Ozzy's producer and collaborator Andrew Watt will be joined on stage by singer Post Malone, Slash and Duff McKagan of rock band Guns N' Roses and The Red Hot Chili Peppers' drummer Chad Smith.

It seems the group have been well busy rehearsing in the lead-up to the ceremony. Sharon and Jack shared a photo to their Instagram grids with the musicians posing together with a drum kit that had Ozzy's name splashed on the front. Post Malone later shared a series of pics with the group from rehearsals, which he captioned: 'We love you Ozzy."

The songs have not been confirmed, but will likely include some of Ozzy's greatest hits. The late singer's band Black Sabbath is known for tracks such as 'Paranoid', 'Iron Man' and 'Changes'.

Sharon's tribute for Ozzy

Ozzy died on 22 July 2025 of from a heart attack, aged 76, after a years-long struggle with Parkinson's disease. His family announced his death with a personal statement.

Sharon, who had been married to the singer since 1982, remembered him with her own heartbreaking video tribute of never-before-seen photographs of them together.

"My darling husband, I celebrate the day you were born. I will never let go of your hand until I see you on the other side," she wrote alongside the montage.