Kelly Osbourne makes heartbreaking confession at the Grammys on Ozzy's death

Kelly Osbourne has spoken candidly about her grief following the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, admitting she is "not doing so great" as she attended the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The 41-year-old was interviewed on the red carpet ahead of an emotional tribute performance honouring the late Black Sabbath legend at the ceremony, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

© Getty Images Kelly attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena

Ozzy died in July last year aged 76, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease, which he publicly revealed in 2019.

Asked how she was coping in the months since his death, Kelly gave an unvarnished response. "To be honest with you, I won't lie – people usually say I'm great. I'm not doing so great," she said. "It's the hardest thing I've ever been through in my life. But I'm getting through, and we're doing everything we can to try and just live in his legacy and be happy."

© Getty Images Kelly attended a tribute for her father Ozzy, along with mum Sharon and brother Jack

Kelly attended the awards alongside her mother, Sharon Osbourne, her brother Jack Osbourne, and her partner, Sid Wilson. The family appeared united as they prepared to honour Ozzy’s impact on music and culture during the ceremony.

For the evening, Kelly opted for a sleek black gown, keeping her look understated and elegant. Her appearance was less about fashion and more about presence – showing up to support her family during one of the most public tributes to her father’s legacy.

The tribute performance featured a lineup of artists closely connected to Ozzy and his influence, including Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and Guns N' Roses members Duff McKagan and Slash. Speaking about the tribute, Kelly said the moment carried deep meaning for her and her family.

© WireImage Kelly kept her look simple and elegant

"It means more than I can express into words to see his peers in this community cherish him in such a way – and in the way that he deserves," she said. "It'll be very emotional. I'm here to support my mum, because it's just as much about her as well. He wouldn't have been him without her, and vice versa."

© Getty Images Kelly's partner Sid Wilson was also in attendance

In the weeks before his death, Ozzy made one final, symbolic return to the stage during the Back To The Beginning concert at Birmingham's Villa Park, reuniting with his bandmates in a farewell moment that now feels especially poignant.

Earlier in the evening, Doncaster-born rocker Yungblud won Best Rock Performance at the Grammys for his cover of Changes, performed at Black Sabbath’s farewell show – a full-circle moment that underscored the reach of Ozzy's influence across generations.

Following his death, fans gathered in their hundreds to pay tribute, laying flowers at the Black Sabbath Bench on Broad Street in Birmingham and lining the streets for a cortege procession in his honour.