Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz conduct spiritual healing session to banish 'lingering negativity'

It's been two weeks since Brooklyn Beckham broke his silence on his family feud with a bombshell social media post that was heard around the world. In the aftermath of his explosive post, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz seem to have found a way to get rid of any "lingering negativity" as they start the new year afresh and drama-free.
After enjoying a relaxing getaway together, the couple appear to be connecting with their spiritual side amid the ongoing Beckham brood fallout. Nicola took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, 2 February (GMT) with a photo of her and Brooklyn partaking in a crystal ceremony. The pair marked the "magical full moon" in Leo together over the weekend, surrounded by crystals of various shapes, sizes and colours.
Spiritual wellness expert weighs in
The photo Nicola shared of her and Brooklyn's hands touching a crystal in the middle apparently carries a deeper meaning of "speaking your truth" and getting rid of stress and negativity in your life.
“The crystal the couple are touching at the front looks to be blue celestite,” spiritual wellness expert Alexandra Wilby tells HELLO!.
“It’s great for reducing anxiety, stress and negativity, and for clearing anything that’s been emotionally draining. It is also great for fostering a sense of inner peace. Blue aragonite – the beautiful bright blue crystal back left of this photograph – does a similar job. It helps get rid of emotional turmoil and brings a lovely, calming energy. Both these crystals are blue, which is the colour associated with the throat chakra and speaking your truth.”
She adds: “The other crystal looks like a natural quartz geode. In the crystal world quartz is known as the ‘master healer’ – it will amplify the energy of the other crystals and protect against negativity. These were the perfect crystals for Brooklyn and Nicola to choose for their full moon ceremony.
"The full moon is always an opportunity to release anything from your life that you don’t want to carry forward and last night’s – the snow moon, which also fell on the pagan festival of Imbolc - marked the ideal time to let go of any lingering negativity and look ahead to a fresh start.”
Brooklyn and Nicola want 'peace, privacy and happiness'
Brooklyn made several bombshell allegations in his six-page social media post on 19 January, including claims his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, had tried to "ruin" his relationship with his wife Nicola since before their April 2022 wedding and that Victoria had "hijacked" his first dance with his bride.
In his post, Brooklyn declared that he does "not want to reconcile" with his family and instead wants "peace, privacy and happiness".
"I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief," he said.
"My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want [is] peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family," Brooklyn concluded his explosive public statement.
I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.
I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.
For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into. Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out.
My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped. My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress. Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since. During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me 'evil' because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra, and Nicola's Naunni at our table, because they both didn't have their husbands. Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours.
The night before our wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was 'not blood and 'not family.' Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I've received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders. Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last Summer. My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment.
My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one. My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable.
Despite this, we still travelled to London for my dad's birthday and were rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him. He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner. When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn't invited. It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all.
My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family "love" is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it's at the expense of our professional obligations. We've gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party, and every press activity to show 'our perfect family'. But the one time my wife asked for my mum's support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires, my mum refused.
The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief.
My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.