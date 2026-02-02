Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz conduct spiritual healing session to banish 'lingering negativity'

Two weeks on from his scathing post, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola seem to be looking ahead to a 'fresh start'

Ella Rayment-Ward
2 minutes ago
It's been two weeks since Brooklyn Beckham broke his silence on his family feud with a bombshell social media post that was heard around the world. In the aftermath of his explosive post, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz seem to have found a way to get rid of any "lingering negativity" as they start the new year afresh and drama-free. 

After enjoying a relaxing getaway together, the couple appear to be connecting with their spiritual side amid the ongoing Beckham brood fallout. Nicola took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, 2 February (GMT) with a photo of her and Brooklyn partaking in a crystal ceremony. The pair marked the "magical full moon" in Leo together over the weekend, surrounded by crystals of various shapes, sizes and colours. 

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham crystal healing© Instagram/ @nicolaannepeltzbeckham
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham crystal healing

Spiritual wellness expert weighs in

The photo Nicola shared of her and Brooklyn's hands touching a crystal in the middle apparently carries a deeper meaning of "speaking your truth" and getting rid of stress and negativity in your life. 

“The crystal the couple are touching at the front looks to be blue celestite,” spiritual wellness expert Alexandra Wilby tells HELLO!.

“It’s great for reducing anxiety, stress and negativity, and for clearing anything that’s been emotionally draining. It is also great for fostering a sense of inner peace. Blue aragonite – the beautiful bright blue crystal back left of this photograph – does a similar job. It helps get rid of emotional turmoil and brings a lovely, calming energy. Both these crystals are blue, which is the colour associated with the throat chakra and speaking your truth.”

She adds: “The other crystal looks like a natural quartz geode. In the crystal world quartz is known as the ‘master healer’ – it will amplify the energy of the other crystals and protect against negativity. These were the perfect crystals for Brooklyn and Nicola to choose for their full moon ceremony. 

"The full moon is always an opportunity to release anything from your life that you don’t want to carry forward and last night’s – the snow moon, which also fell on the pagan festival of Imbolc - marked the ideal time to let go of any lingering negativity and look ahead to a fresh start.”

Brooklyn and Nicola want 'peace, privacy and happiness'

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in 2023© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Brooklyn made several claims about his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, and their treatment of his wife Nicola

Brooklyn made several bombshell allegations in his six-page social media post on 19 January, including claims his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, had tried to "ruin" his relationship with his wife Nicola since before their April 2022 wedding and that Victoria had "hijacked" his first dance with his bride. 

In his post, Brooklyn declared that he does "not want to reconcile" with his family and instead wants "peace, privacy and happiness".

"I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief," he said.

"My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want [is] peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family," Brooklyn concluded his explosive public statement.

