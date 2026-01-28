Brooklyn Beckham shares intimate bedroom photo of wife Nicola as he follows in Prince Harry's footsteps

Victoria and David Beckham's estranged son Brooklyn has brushed off his family drama with a loved-up holiday update from the US

It's been nine days since Brooklyn Beckham posted his bombshell statement regarding his strained relationship with his parents Victoria and David, claiming he is not looking to reconcile with them after months of estrangement. Now, the Cloud23 hot sauce founder has checked into a five-star retreat with his wife Nicola to unwind from all the drama.

Brooklyn snapped his wife in bed during the trip

 Brooklyn has shared a holiday album of happy snaps which have been taken at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, including a racy photo of Nicola topless under the bedsheets and a sweet snap of them enjoying a meal in a private dining area of the resort with a £75,000 bottle of wine. Other images showed them sharing kisses and exploring the grounds after dark with their adorable pet pooch, Lamb, the bichon frisé Nicola adopted in 2022.

 To stay at the hotel next month, prices start from around $3,000 per night and reviews commend it as a "gorgeous and breathtaking place," and others say it is "a hidden gem," but we're sure it will garner a lot more attention now that Brooklyn has given it his seal of approval. 

Brooklyn's link to Prince Harry

The MailOnline reports that this resort is also a firm favourite with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who live nearby in their own $29 million estate, who have reportedly used it for a Variety cover shoot and TV interviews with Anderson Cooper and Tom Bradby.

 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their first date together in London in 2016.© Netflix
Prince Harry and Meghan are fans of the same resort, it has been reported

Many people have drawn the connection between Prince Harry and Brooklyn, as they have both had big, public family fallouts and have sided with their wives. Peter Barrett, a partner at specialist reputation management advisers Maltin PR, has spoken to us about the management of brand Beckham after the explosive posts, and he compared the two as well.

"There are clear parallels with the Duke of Sussex’s allegations against the Royal Family. If rumours of a potential rapprochement between those parties are to be believed, then there is no reason Brand Beckham cannot be repaired over time - providing they don't misstep now," he said.

David Beckham's royal support?

Former England footballer David Beckham (L) poses next to his wife singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham (R) with his medal after being appointed as a Knight Bachelor (Knighthood) for services to sport and charity at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on November 4, 2025. (Photo by Andrew Matthews / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) © POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Former England footballer David Beckham was given a knighthood last year

While Harry may be able to sympathise with Brooklyn, other royal family members may be team Victoria and David. When fashion designer Victoria was awarded a Knight of the National Order of Arts and Letters (Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres) from the French government, her loving husband David posted a tribute online which was 'liked' by a close royal link. Among the double-tappers was Princess Kate's brother James Middleton, via his Instagram account, @jmidy. 

 The Beckham family has a very close relationship with the royal family, with footballer David finally receiving his official knighthood from King Charles in November last year. David also made headlines in 2022 when he queued for 13 hours to see the late Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at Westminster Hall. He has made no secret about his dedication to royalty, and he said at the time: "Anytime throughout my career I've been asked to do anything regarding the royal family, Her Majesty, the princes, our King now, I have always been very willing to do that. I grew up in a family that were royalists."

