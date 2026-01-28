Brooklyn Beckham shares intimate bedroom photo of wife Nicola as he follows in Prince Harry's footsteps

It's been nine days since Brooklyn Beckham posted his bombshell statement regarding his strained relationship with his parents Victoria and David, claiming he is not looking to reconcile with them after months of estrangement. Now, the Cloud23 hot sauce founder has checked into a five-star retreat with his wife Nicola to unwind from all the drama.
Brooklyn has shared a holiday album of happy snaps which have been taken at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, including a racy photo of Nicola topless under the bedsheets and a sweet snap of them enjoying a meal in a private dining area of the resort with a £75,000 bottle of wine. Other images showed them sharing kisses and exploring the grounds after dark with their adorable pet pooch, Lamb, the bichon frisé Nicola adopted in 2022.
To stay at the hotel next month, prices start from around $3,000 per night and reviews commend it as a "gorgeous and breathtaking place," and others say it is "a hidden gem," but we're sure it will garner a lot more attention now that Brooklyn has given it his seal of approval.
The MailOnline reports that this resort is also a firm favourite with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who live nearby in their own $29 million estate, who have reportedly used it for a Variety cover shoot and TV interviews with Anderson Cooper and Tom Bradby.
Many people have drawn the connection between Prince Harry and Brooklyn, as they have both had big, public family fallouts and have sided with their wives. Peter Barrett, a partner at specialist reputation management advisers Maltin PR, has spoken to us about the management of brand Beckham after the explosive posts, and he compared the two as well.
I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.
I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.
For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into. Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out.
My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped. My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress. Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since. During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me 'evil' because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra, and Nicola's Naunni at our table, because they both didn't have their husbands. Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours.
The night before our wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was 'not blood and 'not family.' Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I've received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders. Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last Summer. My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment.
My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one. My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable.
Despite this, we still travelled to London for my dad's birthday and were rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him. He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner. When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn't invited. It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all.
My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family "love" is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it's at the expense of our professional obligations. We've gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party, and every press activity to show 'our perfect family'. But the one time my wife asked for my mum's support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires, my mum refused.
The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief.
My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.
"There are clear parallels with the Duke of Sussex’s allegations against the Royal Family. If rumours of a potential rapprochement between those parties are to be believed, then there is no reason Brand Beckham cannot be repaired over time - providing they don't misstep now," he said.
David Beckham's royal support?
While Harry may be able to sympathise with Brooklyn, other royal family members may be team Victoria and David. When fashion designer Victoria was awarded a Knight of the National Order of Arts and Letters (Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres) from the French government, her loving husband David posted a tribute online which was 'liked' by a close royal link. Among the double-tappers was Princess Kate's brother James Middleton, via his Instagram account, @jmidy.
The Beckham family has a very close relationship with the royal family, with footballer David finally receiving his official knighthood from King Charles in November last year. David also made headlines in 2022 when he queued for 13 hours to see the late Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at Westminster Hall. He has made no secret about his dedication to royalty, and he said at the time: "Anytime throughout my career I've been asked to do anything regarding the royal family, Her Majesty, the princes, our King now, I have always been very willing to do that. I grew up in a family that were royalists."