Hollywood couples with strict marriage rules – including the advice Nicola Peltz followed from her parents

© Getty Images Richard Gere found lasting happiness in his third marriage to Alejandra Silva

Actor Richard Gere has been married to his third wife, Alejandra Silva, since 2018, and the couple share two sons. In an interview with HELLO! the Pretty Woman star revealed his secret to staying grounded.

When asked which daily activity provides him with a sense of calm, Richard, 76, said: "Kissing my wife. When she lets me, which isn't all the time." Alejandra laughed: "Sometimes yes, sometimes no. Otherwise, it would be too easy, right?" Well, I have to agree that there's nothing wrong with playing hard to get sometimes.

The couple have also revealed that they draw on Buddhism to help them solve family issues.

When asked how their shared faith influences their parenting, Richard replies: "Well, interesting you should bring that up, because we were just having a drama about one of our kids. [Alejandra] is always really good with [saying]: 'I know I want to strangle you right now, but I'm going to take a deep breath and we're going to talk through this… now what's going on? I'd like to know what are you feeling.'"

Alejandra, who has been practising Buddhism since the beginning of their relationship, agrees that forbearance is fundamental to their faith. "Like Richard has said before, there is a lot of patience that is brought into the equation," she says. "Introducing the kids to Buddhism and what it means is important."

Richard credits his wife with making him a better parent. "She's an incredible mother that way. I've actually learnt how to be a better father by watching her," he said. It's all very zen – and somehow, very them.