Hollywood couples with strict marriage rules – including the advice Nicola Peltz followed from her parents

In Hollywood, where fame and fortune can amplify every challenge, love often comes with its own set of ground rules. While most famous couples try to keep their relationships out of the spotlight, every so often they share the non-negotiables that keep their partnerships strong.
From Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest’s simple philosophy of "you don't leave," to Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan's "two-week rule" to never spend too long apart, these star couples prove that commitment is just as important as chemistry.
And truthfully, many of their rules apply to all relationships – whether it's setting boundaries, making time for date nights, or committing to total honesty. HELLO! takes a look at the celebrity couples who show that with the right rules and a little discipline, even fame can't break a strong marriage.
Richard Gere & Alejandra Silva
Actor Richard Gere has been married to his third wife, Alejandra Silva, since 2018, and the couple share two sons. In an interview with HELLO! the Pretty Woman star revealed his secret to staying grounded.
When asked which daily activity provides him with a sense of calm, Richard, 76, said: "Kissing my wife. When she lets me, which isn't all the time." Alejandra laughed: "Sometimes yes, sometimes no. Otherwise, it would be too easy, right?" Well, I have to agree that there's nothing wrong with playing hard to get sometimes.
The couple have also revealed that they draw on Buddhism to help them solve family issues.
When asked how their shared faith influences their parenting, Richard replies: "Well, interesting you should bring that up, because we were just having a drama about one of our kids. [Alejandra] is always really good with [saying]: 'I know I want to strangle you right now, but I'm going to take a deep breath and we're going to talk through this… now what's going on? I'd like to know what are you feeling.'"
Alejandra, who has been practising Buddhism since the beginning of their relationship, agrees that forbearance is fundamental to their faith. "Like Richard has said before, there is a lot of patience that is brought into the equation," she says. "Introducing the kids to Buddhism and what it means is important."
Richard credits his wife with making him a better parent. "She's an incredible mother that way. I've actually learnt how to be a better father by watching her," he said. It's all very zen – and somehow, very them.
Robert Downey Jr. & Susan Downey
Actor Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan first met in 2003 on the set of Gothika, where Susan was working as a producer and Robert was starring. They tied the knot in 2005 and have since built both a family and a production company together. They have two children together, Exton and Avri, and Robert is also father to son Indio from a previous relationship.
Despite Robert's demanding filming schedule and frequent travel, Susan told People that their most important rule is to never spend too long apart.
"We do have a two-week rule, which often feels too long, but we don't go more than two weeks without seeing each other and the family being together," she revealed. "You keep the basic rule of two weeks, and then you don't try and think too far ahead, because so much of what we do is oddly unpredictable," she added.
"You just never know, someone might get sick, or there might be a shutdown, or this or that. So you just have to have some basic things in place, and then you have to be willing to flow with the rest of it," she added. That's showbiz, baby!
Nick & Vanessa Lachey
Nick and Vanessa Lachey married in July 2011 after dating for five years. The couple co-host the hit Netflix series Love Is Blind and are parents to three children.
Despite the intense overlap of their work and home lives, they adhere to what Nick calls their "golden rule". Speaking on the Richer Lives podcast, Nick said: "The best thing you can do is not bring your work home with you. Which is tricky when you work with your spouse. I think we do a really good job of doing that, for the most part, but it's not easy working with your spouse sometimes."
The couple have been together for almost two decades and have co-hosted Love is Blind for five years.
"Sometimes you show up for work and there's an argument at home that you brought with you to work and you don't want that to bleed over. And sometimes there's arguments at work that bleed over," he explained.
"You don't want that, so, you know, it's kind of good to compartmentalise and recognise that you're here doing a job. Yes, you're a married couple, and we've been together almost 20 years now, so I think that's our golden rule, don't bring work home, don't bring home to work. Try and keep it as separate as you can."
The couple also spoke about the importance of therapy, setting aside time for date nights and deliberately prioritising each other amid schedules and parenting. Honestly, that's marriage goals right there.
Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell
Actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have one of the longest-running relationships in Hollywood. The couple have been together for more than 40 years and have a son, Wyatt, as well as Goldie's two children Kate and Oliver Hudson, from her second marriage. In a recent interview she said there's one key element to building a successful, long-term relationship.
"You have to have good sex," she told E! News. "Because sex is something that connects you and creates more belonging. People who have healthy sexual relationships usually last a lot longer. But it's not just because of the act, it's because of the warmth and the intimacy that it creates."
Goldie also joked, "You have to be nice to each other upon occasion." She also emphasised that being in a relationship doesn’t mean losing your individuality – that it’s just as important to stay true to yourself as it is to grow together. "You know you're not the same person," the First Wives Club star explained.
"You don't think the same way oftentimes. And you have to accept that, but you have to measure are we having fun, or is this something we want to do? Do we have laughs together? Do we share certain things? You don't have to share everything."
Leslie Bibb & Sam Rockwell
White Lotus stars Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell have quietly built one of Hollywood's most enduring relationships since meeting in 2007 at Los Angeles's iconic Chateau Marmont. Despite their busy acting schedules, they follow a rule when it comes to how long they can spend apart.
Sam told Us Weekly, "We have a two-to-three-week rule and then we see each other. You get too independent if it's four weeks, five weeks."
The pair are quite private and rarely speak about their personal lives, but Sam also added that having a sense of humour and taking care of one another is also vital when it comes to keeping their relationship strong.
In a conversation with Jenna Bush Hager on Jenna & Friends in June 2025, Leslie said that although the pair were committed, they had no interest in getting married.
"I mean, listen. I love Sam Rockwell. I would put him in my pocket and carry him with me all the time. I love him. I do not want to get married," Leslie said. "Maybe it's probably something about the way we grew up, but I feel like if it ain't broke, don't fix it." After nearly twenty years together, their easy chemistry and humour say it all – no rings required.
Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Beckham
Brooklyn, the eldest son of football star David Beckham and fashion icon Victoria Beckham, married actress-heiress Nicola, daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, in April 2022.
Brooklyn has candidly said that their one non-negotiable rule for marriage is to always be honest. "There's nothing worse than keeping things from each other," he told Glamour.
Nicola also recalled knowing Brooklyn was the one from the start. "My parents always said, "When you meet the right person, you'll just know." As a kid I was like, What does that even mean? But it's real. It's this calm feeling, a sense of safety that takes over your whole body. I'd never felt that before."
"My parents always told me, 'Tell us the truth, and we'll help you,'" Nicola added. "That mindset has stayed with me. Whether it's with friends, family, or in a relationship – honesty builds trust, closeness, growth. Real connection only happens when you're brave enough to be honest. You should marry your best friend," added Brooklyn. "Someone who feels like home. For me, that's Nicola."
Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest
Hollywood legends Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest celebrated 40 years of marriage in 2024 – and according to the Halloween star, their secret is surprisingly simple: "You don't leave."
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Jamie reflected on the endurance required to make a marriage last. "I'm sober for a long time, and we have a phrase in recovery: 'If you stay on the bus, the scenery will change.' And that's marriage," she said, noting how relationships naturally shift over time – sometimes even day to day.
"It's like, all of a sudden, you literally want to hate each other, and then the next day it's a pretty sunny day, and the dog does something cute, or your child does something cute, and you look at each other like, 'Aww, gosh,'" she shared. She also added that the secret ingredients are "perseverance, patience, gentleness – and a really good dose of hatred."
While that might sound harsh, The Bear actress clarified: "You're going to hate each other. We're human beings. Forty years, you're going to hate each other, and so not leaving, not allowing that hatred to cause you to make some choice that you're going to regret – I think that's really the secret."
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have one of the most enduring relationships in country music. The pair have been married for almost 30 years, have three children, have toured together and supported each other through many ups and downs. The secret to their relationship? A lot of patience.
When asked why their relationship works so well during an interview on Today, each pointed to the other.
"She tolerates a lot," Tim said. "You tolerate a lot, too," Faith replied. "I'm not the easiest person."
Tim also revealed that when it comes to driving the relationship, they're both active decision makers. "Well the car I drive, the relationship she drives," he joked. "It's pretty even. We make decisions about things in different ways, but we always talk about it before we do it. And you know, having three daughters, we sort of acquiesced to mom quite a bit on those decisions."