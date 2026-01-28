Meet Take That's wives and children who have supported them behind closed doors

Netflix's documentary series about Take That has got fans reminiscing over the boybands' ups and downs over the past 35 years. But what about their private lives away from the stage?

The three-part show, which dropped on January 27, features the participation of its three remaining members, Gary Barlow, 55, Mark Owen, 54, and Howard Donald, 57. Neither Robbie Williams, 51, nor Jason Orange, 55, were involved.

They had originally formed in 1990, before splitting in 1996, after Robbie had famously left the group the year before. In 2006, the band successfully reunited with Gary, Mark, Howard and Jason, after the 2005 airing of ITV documentary Take That: For the Record.

© Getty Images for ABA Gary, Howard and Mark have taken part in the new Netflix documentary series

While they were experiencing great success in the spotlight, the musicians were also getting married and having children - a side to their lives which they have regularly shared with fans on social media. This is what you might not know about the five original stars…

1/ 10 © WireImage 1. Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Field Robbie, who went on to thrive as a solo artist after leaving the group, has been married to actress and TV star Ayda Field, 46, since 2010. They met on a blind date in 2006.



2/ 10 2. Robbie Williams’ four children Robbie and Ayda share four children together. They include daughter Theodora, 13, son Charlton, 11, daughter Colette, seven, and son Beau, five.



3/ 10 © FilmMagic 3. Gary Barlow’s wife Dawn Gary has been married to Dawn, 56, since 2000, after they met in 1988 on the set of a music video. She is a professional dancer and previously performed on tour with the band.



4/ 10 4. Gary Barlow’s three children Together, Gary and Dawn share three children. They are parents to son Daniel, 25, daughter Emily, 22, (who is pictured last year) and daughter Daisy, 15.



5/ 10 © Getty Images 5. Jason Orange has never married Jason Orange, who is known to have previously dated comedian Catherine Tate from 2011 to 2012, is currently understood to be single.



6/ 10 © Getty Images 6. Jason Orange is not believed to be a father Jason, who left the band in 2014, has never shared that he has children.



7/ 10 © PA Images via Getty Images 7. Mark Owen’s wife Emma Mark has been married to actress and producer Emma, 49, since 2009. They met in 2004 at a train station.



8/ 10 © Dave J Hogan 8. Mark Owen’s three children Mark and Emma have three children together. They are raising son Elwood, 20, (pictured as a child) daughter Willow, 18, and daughter Fox, 14.



9/ 10 © GC Images 9. Howard Donald’s wife Katie Howard has been married to illustrator Katie, 42, since 2015. They met in 2008 on the set of a Marks & Spencer Christmas advert.

