Gary Barlow's rarely-seen son Daniel towers over him in new photos

Take That hitmaker Gary Barlow was all smiles on Tuesday as he stepped out in London with his rarely-seen son Daniel.

The father-son duo travelled to Stamford Bridge stadium in Fulham where they witnessed Chelsea take on Southampton in the Premier League.

© Shutterstock Gary and Daniel were all smiles on the sidelines

Photos from the sporting event showed the pair cheering and smiling from the sidelines, with Daniel, who is thought to be 6 foot 2 inches tall, towering over his famous father.

Gary, 54, wrapped up warm in a padded black coat and a pair of dark trousers, while Daniel, 24, looked smart in a double-breasted longline coat from designer Burberry, and a forest green cable knit jumper.

© Shutterstock Gary was joined by his towering son Daniel

Toughening up his wintry look, Daniel accessorised with two small hoop earrings.

The 'Shine' hitmaker's eldest child hit the headlines last year thanks to a viral picture that showed Daniel standing head and shoulders above Gary in a sweet holiday snapshot.

They were joined by Gary's wife Dawn Andrews and the couple's daughter, Daisy, 15.

Aside from Daniel and Daisy, the pair are also doting parents to a daughter called Emily. Their fourth child, Poppy, was tragically stillborn in 2012.

© Instagram Gary Barlow and his wife Dawn on holiday

Gary is notoriously private about his family life and tends to keep his loved ones out of the spotlight. Towards the end of last year, he nonetheless spoke frankly about his children's surprising career choices.

Speaking to the Mirror, he revealed that his two oldest children have chosen paths in medicine and physiology, focusing on areas like "strength and conditioning".

© Instagram Gary with his son Daniel

His youngest, Daisy, is still finding her direction, although the doting dad - who has spent over three decades in music - notes she's "very studious… unlike me and my wife."

"The two oldest ones have kind of gone into medicine and physiology - studying strength and conditioning," he told the publication. "And my youngest one, Daisy, I'm not too sure what she's heading for but again, she's very studious… unlike me and my wife."

He went on to say: "I don't think they will follow in my [musical] footsteps," he added. "But I wouldn't have discouraged them though if they did want to; it's been a good business for me."

Gary and Dawn's love story

© Shutterstock The couple tied the knot in 2000

The pair crossed paths while Dawn was performing as a backup dancer on Take That's Nobody Else tour. They were together for five years before going on to walk down the aisle in 2000.

Reflecting on their marriage, Gary has previously described Dawn as "really special" and "the real deal". Speaking on the Imperfects podcast, he went on to say: "She's a no-nonsense mum. She brought our kids up, I didn't. I do this job, which is bloody all encompassing, I travel all round the world, she gave up her job to bring our kids up."