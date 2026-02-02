Olivia Rodrigo, Shania Twain, Heated Rivalry boys and more step out for Grammys after-parties

Music's biggest night has come and gone, but after the likes of Bad Bunny, Billie EilishKendrick Lamar, Olivia Dean and more celebrated their wins at the Grammys, aired for the last time on CBS this year, your favorite stars continued the party at a few different afters.
W Magazine held a star-studded gathering at Bar Marmont, attended by Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae, and Demi Lovato, among others, while Universal Music Group also held their own party at nya WEST.
See some of the photos below.
1/9
Tate McRae, Madison Hu, Olivia Rodrigo and Rosé
Your favorite Gen-Z popstars and the Night Shift actress posed together at the W Magazine, Charli XCX, and Saint Laurent Grammy after party held at Bar Marmont.
2/9
Billie Eilish & Claudia Sulewski
The "WILDFLOWER" Grammy winner cozied up with her soon-to-be sister-in-law, who is engaged to her brother Finneas, at the W Magazine after party.
3/9
Teyana Taylor
After stealing the show with her impressive abs in a Tom Ford dress during the ceremony, the One Battle After Another actress bundled up while walking into an after party.
4/9
Shania Twain
The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer stepped out for Universal Music Group's 2026 GRAMMY After Party at nya WEST in a form-fitting dress, and posed on the red carpet with singer Stephen Sánchez.
5/9
Paris Jackson
The only daughter of the late Michael Jackson also attended Universal Music Group's after party at nya WEST in Hollywood.
6/9
François Arnaud & Connor Storrie
Amid Heated Rivalry's raging success and fresh off of Saturday Night Live announcing Connor as a forthcoming host, the co-stars stepped out for W Magazine's party.
7/9
Benny Blanco
The producer and husband to Selena Gomez kept it casual going out for W's party.
8/9
Demi Lovato
The former Disney Channel star stunned in sultry lace alongside her husband Jutes.
9/9
Paris Hilton
The typically whimsically-dressed "Stars Are Blind" singer opted for a glittering all-black look for the W party.