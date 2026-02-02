Olivia Rodrigo, Shania Twain, Heated Rivalry boys and more step out for Grammys after-parties

The 68th annual Grammys ceremony saw big wins for Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Olivia Dean, Jelly Roll and more

Tate McRae, Madison Hu, Olivia Rodrigo and RosÃ© attend the W Magazine, Charli XCX, and Saint Laurent Grammy after party at Bar Marmont on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
After the party comes the after party.

Music's biggest night has come and gone, but after the likes of Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish Kendrick Lamar, Olivia Dean and more celebrated their wins at the Grammys, aired for the last time on CBS this year, your favorite stars continued the party at a few different afters.

W Magazine held a star-studded gathering at Bar Marmont, attended by Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae, and Demi Lovato, among others, while Universal Music Group also held their own party at nya WEST. 

See some of the photos below.

Tate McRae, Madison Hu, Olivia Rodrigo and RosÃ© attend the W Magazine, Charli XCX, and Saint Laurent Grammy after party at Bar Marmont on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Tate McRae, Madison Hu, Olivia Rodrigo and Rosé

Your favorite Gen-Z popstars and the Night Shift actress posed together at the W Magazine, Charli XCX, and Saint Laurent Grammy after party held at Bar Marmont.

Billie Eilish and Claudia Sulewski attend the W Magazine, Charli XCX, and Saint Laurent Grammy after party at Bar Marmont on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Billie Eilish & Claudia Sulewski

The "WILDFLOWER" Grammy winner cozied up with her soon-to-be sister-in-law, who is engaged to her brother Finneas, at the W Magazine after party.

Teyana Taylor is seen on February 02, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

Teyana Taylor

After stealing the show with her impressive abs in a Tom Ford dress during the ceremony, the One Battle After Another actress bundled up while walking into an after party.

Shania Twain attends Universal Music Group's 2026 GRAMMY After Party at NYA WEST on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Shania Twain

The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer stepped out for Universal Music Group's 2026 GRAMMY After Party at nya WEST in a form-fitting dress, and posed on the red carpet with singer Stephen Sánchez.

Paris Jackson attends Universal Music Group's 2026 GRAMMY After Party at NYA WEST on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Paris Jackson

The only daughter of the late Michael Jackson also attended Universal Music Group's after party at nya WEST in Hollywood.

FranÃ§ois Arnaud and Connor Storrie attend the W Magazine, Charli XCX, and Saint Laurent Grammy after party at Bar Marmont on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

François Arnaud & Connor Storrie

Amid Heated Rivalry's raging success and fresh off of Saturday Night Live announcing Connor as a forthcoming host, the co-stars stepped out for W Magazine's party.

Benny Blanco© Getty Images for W Magazine

Benny Blanco

The producer and husband to Selena Gomez kept it casual going out for W's party.

Jutes and Demi Lovato attend the W Magazine, Charli XCX, and Saint Laurent Grammy after party at Bar Marmont on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Demi Lovato

The former Disney Channel star stunned in sultry lace alongside her husband Jutes.

Paris Hilton attends the W Magazine, Charli XCX, and Saint Laurent Grammy after party at Bar Marmont on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Paris Hilton

The typically whimsically-dressed "Stars Are Blind" singer opted for a glittering all-black look for the W party.

