Olivia Rodrigo, Shania Twain, Heated Rivalry boys and more step out for Grammys after-parties

After the party comes the after party.

Music's biggest night has come and gone, but after the likes of Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish Kendrick Lamar, Olivia Dean and more celebrated their wins at the Grammys, aired for the last time on CBS this year, your favorite stars continued the party at a few different afters.

W Magazine held a star-studded gathering at Bar Marmont, attended by Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae, and Demi Lovato, among others, while Universal Music Group also held their own party at nya WEST.

See some of the photos below.

1/ 9 © Getty Images Tate McRae, Madison Hu, Olivia Rodrigo and Rosé Your favorite Gen-Z popstars and the Night Shift actress posed together at the W Magazine, Charli XCX, and Saint Laurent Grammy after party held at Bar Marmont.



2/ 9 © Getty Images Billie Eilish & Claudia Sulewski The "WILDFLOWER" Grammy winner cozied up with her soon-to-be sister-in-law, who is engaged to her brother Finneas, at the W Magazine after party.



3/ 9 © Getty Images Teyana Taylor After stealing the show with her impressive abs in a Tom Ford dress during the ceremony, the One Battle After Another actress bundled up while walking into an after party.



4/ 9 © Getty Images Shania Twain The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer stepped out for Universal Music Group's 2026 GRAMMY After Party at nya WEST in a form-fitting dress, and posed on the red carpet with singer Stephen Sánchez.



5/ 9 © Getty Images Paris Jackson The only daughter of the late Michael Jackson also attended Universal Music Group's after party at nya WEST in Hollywood.



6/ 9 © Getty Images François Arnaud & Connor Storrie Amid Heated Rivalry's raging success and fresh off of Saturday Night Live announcing Connor as a forthcoming host, the co-stars stepped out for W Magazine's party.



7/ 9 © Getty Images for W Magazine Benny Blanco The producer and husband to Selena Gomez kept it casual going out for W's party.



8/ 9 © Getty Images Demi Lovato The former Disney Channel star stunned in sultry lace alongside her husband Jutes.

