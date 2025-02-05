Bianca Censori's family breaks silence on shocking Grammys upset with Kanye West

Bianca Censori shocked the world on Sunday night when she accompanied her husband, Kanye West, to the Grammy Awards.

Stopping for an appearance on the red carpet, Bianca stood next to Kanye and proceeded to discard her oversized black fur coat, revealing her daring outfit featuring a fully sheer dress that showcased her figure.

The 30-year-old and her rapper beau drew immense criticism for the look, as many claimed it was too revealing for a red carpet event and that the pair had gone too far in the name of fashion.

WATCH: Ye And Bianca Censori Makes Dramatic Entrance At The Grammys

Others defended the outfit, explaining that it was a homage to the album art on Kanye's record Vultures 1.

Bianca's younger sister, Angelina, has broken her silence in a display of sisterly support, taking to social media to express her love for the look.

The 20-year-old reshared two videos of her sister's Grammys stunt to Instagram, evidently loving the viral moment.

© Billboard via Getty Images Bianca went viral for her showstopping fashion moment at the Grammys

She also added an encouraging comment to the Yeezy founder's since-deleted Instagram post from the event, sharing a simple fire emoji under the picture as per PageSix.

"Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever My love my best friend My wife," Kanye wrote in the caption.

The couple were first linked in January 2023 when they were photographed together at the Waldorf Astoria.

© Instagram Bianca's younger sister Angelina jumped to her defence

They had married in a secret ceremony in December 2022, just weeks after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.

She had landed a job at his company, Yeezy, in 2020, after completing a master's degree in architecture at the University of Melbourne.

Since their romance went public, Bianca has been spotted in a slew of daring outfits, although none have caused controversy quite like her Grammys dress.

© FilmMagic This is not the first time Bianca has sported a daring outfit

Angelina has staunchly supported her sister's style choices in the past, with the Instagram model revealing at Melbourne Fashion Week in 2024 how much she loved her outfits.

"[Bianca] has the best wardrobe," she shared, before adding that Kanye's muse is her "best friend" and thinks her outfits are "art."

"Some people call it ugly or eclectic, it's not for everyone but I think it's cool and I like it," she said. "We know what's up and kind of laugh about the stupid headlines, to be honest."

© Getty Images The pair were first linked in January 2023

Angelina draws inspiration from Bianca's looks. "I love fashion and I always like to do my own thing," she continued. "I don't follow what influencers are doing but have my own take and do my own thing."

Kanye has a history of dressing his partners, even going so far as to criticize Kim's style when they were married. "I always thought I had really good style—until I met my husband, and he told me that I had the worst style," she said in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

His former girlfriend, Julia Fox, revealed in her memoir that many of her outfits had to be pre-approved by "The Artist," a pseudonym for Kanye. She even recounted a date night they had where he called his stylist in the middle and asked her to change, making her feel like a "show monkey."