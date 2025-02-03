Billie Eilish commands attention with statement hat on Grammys red carpet — photos

Music's biggest night, the Grammys, is well underway, and already Billie Eilish has impressed fans.

It's an extra special night for the "What Was I Made For" singer, who is both performing and celebrating a slew of nominations.

And luckily, she had family by her side, as her older brother and collaborator Finneas O'Connor was also in attendance.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Highlights of the Grammys 2024

For the red carpet, Billie rocked a cool, androgynous Prada look, featuring loose trousers, a well-tailored hoodie and a white button-down shirt underneath.

She accessorized the look with a simple, but statement-making hat, tiny sunglasses, plus, she styled her long, jet-black hair into a blunt faux bob.

Billie was one of the first performers of the night, and as she took to the stage with her brother to sing her hit song "BIRDS OF A FEATHER," she changed into loose jeans and a yellow jersey, and she further highlighted her new hair cut.

© FilmMagic Billie wore a full Prada look

Tonight, Billie is celebrating seven nominations. Record of the year, Best pop solo performance, and Song of the year, for "BIRDS OF A FEATHER," Best dance pop recording for "L'AMOUR DE MA VIE," Best pop vocal album and album of the year for "HIT ME HARD AND SOFT," and Best pop duo/group performance for "Guess."

MORE: Billie Eilish just shared her 'siren makeup' routine - and we're obsessed

MORE: See Billie Eilish react to being hit in the face onstage

The 67th Grammy Awards, hosted again by Trevor Noah, are airing live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, and some of music's biggest stars are in attendance as both nominees and performers.

© Getty Her brother was also in attendance

Among the most nominated artists are Beyoncé, with her first country album Cowboy Carter, as well as Charli XCX, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar & Post Malone.

MORE: Billie Eilish 'heartbroken' as she breaks silence following tragic deaths

© Getty She styled her hair into a faux bob

The Grammys are famously among the awards ceremonies to have the most categories. This year, a whopping 94 awards are being handed out, though not all are televised or announced during the ceremony. They are split into 11 different fields, which include the general field with the Big Six awards (previously the Big Four): Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Producer of the Year (Non-Classical), and Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical).

MORE: Malia and Sasha Obama steal the show at Billie Eilish's Halloween bash

© Getty Images The singer also performed

There is also a long list of performers: Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Chris Martin, Doechii, Shakira and Stevie Wonder are just some of the stars hitting the stage.

Head here to take a look at some of the best looks from the red carpet, and here for our live updates featuring the best moments of the night.