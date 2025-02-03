Taylor Swift dazzles in red-hot mini-dress at the Grammys — & her possible nod to Travis Kelce is unmissable

Music's biggest night, the Grammy Awards, is officially here, and so is Taylor Swift.

The Eras Tour super star arrived at the red carpet — in red — just thirty minutes before the show kicked off.

The "Fearless" singer is not only nominated for six awards, including Album of the year, but is also a presenter for the ceremony.

For the star-studded night out, Taylor dazzled in a fiery red sequin dress, which appears to be Vivienne Westwood, one of her go-to designers.

She paired the look with simple strappy heels, and had a little gold chain with a "T" — a nod to herself or perhaps her boyfriend Travis Kelce — dangling down her thigh.

Tonight, Taylor is nominated for Album of the year for The Tortured Poets Department, Best pop vocal album for The Tortured Poets Department, Song of the year for "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone, Record of the year and Best music video, both also for Fortnight, and Best pop duo/group performance for "Us." with Gracie Abrams.

© Getty Images Taylor dazzled in red

Her appearance comes just a week before she's headed to the Super Bowl again, as the Kansas City Chiefs come face-to-face against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 67th Grammy Awards, hosted again by Trevor Noah, are airing live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, and some of music's biggest stars are in attendance as both nominees and performers.

© Getty Images The singer is nominated for six Grammys

Among the most nominated artists are Beyoncé, with her first country album Cowboy Carter, as well as Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar & Post Malone.

© Getty Images She wore Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

The Grammys are famously among the awards ceremonies to have the most categories. This year, a whopping 94 awards are being handed out, though not all are televised or announced during the ceremony. They are split into 11 different fields, which include the general field with the Big Six awards (previously the Big Four): Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Producer of the Year (Non-Classical), and Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical).

© Getty Taylor is also a presenter tonight

There is also a long list of performers: Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Chris Martin, Doechii, Shakira and Stevie Wonder are just some of the stars hitting the stage.

Head here to take a look at some of the best looks from the red carpet, and here for our live updates featuring the best moments of the night.