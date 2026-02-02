Inside Steven Spielberg's unbelievable net worth

On Sunday, February 1, Steven Spielberg officially became an EGOT winner.

The prolific filmmaker entered the elusive club after winning a Grammy, the final piece he needed of the coveted awards sweep, which he received for Best Music Film for Music by John Williams, which he produced.

Though this was his first Grammy, the Jaws director has four Emmys (for The Pacific, Band of Brothers, Steven Spielberg Presents: A Pinky & The Brain Christmas and Steven Spielberg Presents Taken), a Tony (for producing A Strange Loop) and three Oscars (for Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan).

But there's another exclusive club Steven is also a part of: the billionaires club. Here's what to know about his net worth.

© Getty Images Steven speaking at the 2026 Golden Globes

Steven's net worth

Steven's net worth currently stands at $7.1 billion, ranked 553 richest person in the world as of this writing, per Forbes.

Steven has been working in the industry since the late 1950s, and became a household name in the 1970s, with his summer blockbuster Jaws, which came out in 1975. Successes like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Indiana Jones, Empire of the Sun, Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, Catch Me If You Can, West Side Story, and The Fabelmanns followed.

In 1994, he co-founded DreamWorks studios with Jeffrey Katzenberg and David Geffen, and moreover, he profits from part of the cash from every ticket at Universal theme parks.

© Getty Images The filmmaker with fellow billionaire director George in 1978

Other director billionaires

Per Business Insider, there are only four other directors with billionaire status, with Titanic director James Cameron being the latest to earn the distinction, thanks to his estimated $1.1 billion net worth.

While Steven remains the most billionaire of them all, following him are Star Wars whiz George Lucas, who also helped create Indiana Jones, and who has a $5.3 billion net worth, then Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson, who has a $1.7 billion net worth, and Madea creator Tyler Perry, who has a $1.4 billion net worth.

© WireImage With his wife Kate in London in 2025

Steven's personal life

Steven has been married twice, first to Amy Irving, from 1985 to 1989, who he met in 1976 when she auditioned for Close Encounters of the Third Kind. They share a son, Max, born in 1985, and their divorce settlement is reportedly one of the most expensive in history.

Steven met his now wife Kate Capshaw in 1984 when he cast her in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and they tied the knot in 1991. The couple have five children, Sasha, born in 1990, Sawyer, born in 1992, Destry, born in 1996, as well as two adopted children, Theo, born in 1988, and Mikaela, born in 1996, plus he is a stepfather to Kate's daughter Jessica Capshaw, who she shares with her ex-husband Robert Capshaw.