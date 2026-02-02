TODAY anchors rally around Savannah Guthrie with more information on missing mom Nancy

Over the weekend, TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing in Arizona. An extensive search is underway for any whereabouts on Nancy, 84, who was branded missing under "concerning circumstances."

Savannah herself took the morning off her usual seat at Studio 1A, with Craig Melvin hosting on Monday morning, February 2, with Sheinelle Jones instead. The pair started off the morning hours with the "deeply personal" story.

"Nancy, who is 84, was last seen on Saturday night and was reported missing on Sunday by family members," Sheinelle explained. The pair also included Savannah's overnight statement as well.

© Getty Images TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother has been reported missing

"On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support," it read. "Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom."

"We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900."

The pair also included snippets from the Pima County Sheriff's news conference, with the Sheriff explaining that Nancy did not display any "cognitive issues," with NBC reporter Tom Winter adding further insight with descriptions of the scene at home.

Tom mentioned that there were helicopter searches deployed, infrared technology, drones as well, with the only real issue of concern being "physical ailments," as Sheinelle explained, that could "impact her movement."

Craig concluded the story with: "And of course, we will be keeping you updated throughout the morning," with Sheinelle adding: "Sending our love, my friend."

© Instagram Savannah's mom is 84 and relies on medication

The story was also top of mind a few hours later for TODAY's Fourth Hour, aka TODAY with Jenna and Sheinelle. "Nancy Guthrie, Savannah's beloved mom, and someone we adore around here, has been reported missing in Arizona," Jenna Bush Hager started off, her voice getting noticeably choked up.

They once again relayed the information from the morning report, as well as the helpline details, with Jenna sharing further details from her own relationship with Savannah and Nancy. "We love Nancy, and I know her personally."

© Getty Images Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones shared their emotional reactions to the news

"And we want to just report too that she takes daily medication," she noted. "And she needs them for survival. She's without her medication. We are thinking of our dearest, dearest Savannah and her whole family in our prayers."

Sheinelle then shared that each time she'd mention the phone number for the Pima Sheriff Department and the helpline, she thought: "This is when we're at our best. As a community, the people in this area, in this county, if you know anything, if you've seen anything, no matter how small…this is when people say, 'You know what? Let's call in, let's do what we can'."

© Getty Images Sheinelle joined Craig Melvin on TODAY's main morning hours in Savannah's absence

"So we're sending our prayers, but we're also sending our collective action."

If you have any information on the case, contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900. Or 88Crime Anonymous Reporting at 88Crime.org or 520-882-7463