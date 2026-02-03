Meet 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin who designs for Taylor Swift and Team USA

San Francisco 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk has been named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster for the 2026 game, along with Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys), Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) and his teammate Christian McCaffrey.

But all eyes are instead on his wife Kristin Juszczyk, whose fashion brand Off Season – which was launched into the spotlight thanks to Taylor Swift – has collaborated with the 2026 Winter Olympics and Team USA for a limited-edition, seven-piece winter capsule collection.

Here's all we know about the 31-year-old designer, who is close friends with Claire Kittle and Olivia Culpo.

Who is Kristin Juszczyk?

Born and raised in Massapequa, New York, located on Long Island, Kristin moved to Baltimore to study business at Baltimore's Towson University in Baltimore in 2012.

In 2014, during her four years in Baltimore, she met NFL fullback Kyle, who at the time was playing with the Baltimore Ravens.

Wedding to Kyle Juszczyk

Kristin and Kyle tied the knot on July 6, 2019 at Cedar Lakes Estate in upstate New York. The pair faced torrential rain on their special day but as Kristin prepared to walk down the aisle, "the clouds just broke out and the rain stopped".

"Even though everyone was drenched from sitting in it before, it was this magical moment just being able to walk down the aisle in the sun, and it kind of was just special," she told People in 2024.

"I married the most beautiful bride inside and out!! Not a day that I’m with you will go by that I don’t kiss you. This was the best weekend of my life!" Kyle shared on Instagram at the time. "I never wanted it to end! I happy cried and smiled more this weekend than I have in the last 10 years combined. The energy our family and friends brought was like nothing I’ve ever experienced before! Ecstatic to spend the rest of my life with you @kristinjuszczyk."

Move to San Francisco

Two years before their wedding, Kyle signed a deal with the 49ers which saw them leave the east coast for San Francisco.

Kristin, who worked in real estate, decided to use the opportunity to focus on her passion of designing clothes.

© Getty Images Kristin wears her design before the NFC Divisional Playoffs

New career

Kristin learned how to sew at a young age and spent "countless nights crocheting with my grandma while watching Wheel of Fortune," she once shared on her website.

She went on to create couples' costumes for her and Kyle for Halloween, which sparked a return of her passion, and Kristin began focusing on repurposing sportswear and merchandise, including blankets and pillows, into custom items such as corsets, coats, and skirts.

© Getty Images Taylor celebrates with fans in a design by Kirstin

But it wasn't until January 2024 that she broke through when she gifted a puffer jacket to Taylor Swift with her partner Travis Kelce's number 87 embroidered on it, for the January 13 game.

Kristin shared a behind-the-scenes video of the process, captioning it: "An honor of a lifetime!!!!! Thank you @taylorswift & @brittanylynne."

Kyle also shared various posts on social media to support his wife, and she gained over 400,000 new followers in the days that followed.

What other celebrities has she worked with?

© Getty Images Simone Biles in a Kristin design

Kristin has made custom pieces for: Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes; Simone Biles, wife of Green Bay Packers’ Jonathan Owens; and Taylor Lautner, a long-time Detroit Lions fan.

What items did Kristin design for Team USA

The limited-edition, seven-piece winter capsule collection "redefines modern American fan gear, blending bold fashion, premiummaterials, and performance-driven design ahead of the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games."

It is available on OffSeason.com

