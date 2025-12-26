Emotional Travis Kelce talks possible retirement after final home game

Travis Kelce, 36, emotionally reflected on his team, the Kansas City Chief's loss to the Denver Broncos. He honestly shared how he felt about the disappointing 20-13 score, post-final home game.

© Getty Images Travis reflected on his final home game

During a press conference, he spoke about the difficult game and stated: "A whole lot of emotions. You've got everybody in the world watching you. You get to go out there with the young guys on prime-time television. Young guys getting an opportunity to taste what this NFL life is like."

He was also asked about his future plans pertaining to a possible retirement, however, he remained neutral. He expressed: "I'll let that be a decision I'll make with my family, friends, [and with] the Chiefs' organization when the time comes."

© Getty Images He opened up about retirement

This isn't the first time that Travis has gotten candid about his future with the team. In November 2025, he transparently revealed that seeing his brother Jason Kelce retire from the Philadelphia Eagles' team in March 2024, got him thinking about his next move in the grueling sport.

He expressed during a press conference: "You know, seeing my brother go through it and seeing...just how the league works, the season kind of restarts in April, and I want to give the Chiefs a good opportunity to know whether I come back or not."

© Getty Images Travis loves hearing his thousands of fans cheer him on

Travis remained diplomatic about the situation and added: "And vice versa. Like, whether they want me back or not, it's one of those things where I'd like to make that decision before they've got to get draft picks and free agency opens up."

Understandably, it's a hard decision to make, especially for Travis who expressed his deep appreciation for the team's loyal fans. He added: "You only get a few of those [occasions] where you get to stand there and appreciate [60,000], 70,000 Chiefs fans cheering for you. I always embrace that moment."

© Getty Images As for now, he's taking it day by day

The grateful athlete continued: "You feel the generations of happiness and the love that [the fans] have. It's a beautiful thing, man. It's something I know I'll cherish forever, whether it's coming out of the tunnel or just making a big play for them. That's why we love Arrowhead."

He explained that he's taking it day by day and said: "[I have the] opportunity to go out there and fill the roster appropriately. So, all of that will be at the end of the season and I won't be thinking about it until then."

The football pro also mentioned just how inspired he feels playing alongside his teammates. He stated: "Every single day is a new challenge and I love that. The chemistry of this team is the most fun I've been on in a while."