Meet the quarterbacks headed for the Super Bowl: Patriots' Drake Maye & Seahawks' Sam Darnold

Your Super Bowl LX match-up is here, and for the first time in a few years, there are no Kansas City Chiefs, no Philadelphia Eagles, and no San Francisco 49ers in sight.

Sunday's AFC championship game saw the New England Patriots beat out the Denver Broncos, confirming the former are moving forward to the Super Bowl, then the NFC championship later that night between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks saw the latter take the remaining slot.

The Super Bowl is officially set to air live from the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the home of the San Francisco 49ers, on Sunday, February 8, 2026 on NBC. So without further ado, meet the quarterbacks gearing up to come face to face in two weeks time.

Drake Maye of the New England Patriots

Have we finally got a possible Tom Brady heir on our hands? The last time the New England Patriots were in the Super Bowl was in 2019, a game they won against the Los Angeles Rams, one year before Tom "retired," before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

Drake is 23 years old, and was selected third overall by New England in the 2024 NFL draft, subsequently leading the team to their first division title since 2019.

He was born in 2002 in Huntersville, North Carolina, and played football in high school. His parents are Aimee and Mark Maye, who met at the University of North Carolina, where the latter played football, and in addition to Drake, they are parents to his three older brothers, Luke, Cole, and Beau.

Drake also went to the University of North Carolina, as did his wife, Ann Michael Hudson, who he began dating in 2015 while in high school, and whom he got engaged and married to in 2025.

Sam Darnold of the Seattle Seahawks

The last time the Seattle Seahawks were in the Super Bowl was in 2015, a game they lost to the New England Patriots 28-24.

Sam is 28 years old, and was selected by the New York Jets third overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Since leaving the Jets in 2020, he has spent one year with the Carolina Panthers, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Minnesota Vikings, respectively, before joining the Seahawks in 2025.

He was born in 1997 in Dana Point, California, and attended college at USC from 2015 to 2017. His parents, Chris, a P.E. teacher, and Mike Darnold, a medical gas plumber, are also parents to a daughter, Frankie, born in 1994.

Since July 2025, Sam has been engaged to Katie Hoofnagle, a marketing specialist.