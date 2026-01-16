Travis Kelce makes major Super Bowl announcement amid retirement speculation

Travis Kelce may not be attending the 2026 Super Bowl after the Kansas City Chiefs lackluster season but his Tight End University will be there. Tight End University Camp is an annual three-day summer summit founded by Travis, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen, and will host A Tight Ends & Friends concert in San Francisco before the big game.

In partnership with Sports Illustrated, Cash App, and VISA, the event is described as "a high-energy celebration… designed as a collegiate-style party" and will be held on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at Public Works in San Francisco, three nights before the Super Bowl.

Tight End & Friends Super Bowl party

San Francisco is George Kittle's backyard, as he plays for the city's Forty Niners, who hope to be in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8, 2026. It is unclear if Travis, Greg, or George will be in attendance.

The TEU Camp is a three-day event to help NFL tight ends "bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers while participating in a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more," according to the website.

Each summer they host the Tight Ends & Friends concert, a public event that in June 2025 saw Travis make his red-carpet debut with then-girlfriend Taylor Swift. The pair announced their engagement two months later.

"Guests can expect interactive games and activations, turf-inspired buildouts, and a high-impact soundtrack blending local DJs with national talent, culminating in a headline performance by Loud Luxury, with Frank Walker opening the night," the press release read for the Super Bowl event.

Super Bowl weekend will also host Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate – the World’s Biggest Tailgate – where Loud Luxury will also perform as will Tucker Wetmore; Shaq's Fun House, an annual music festival organized by former basketball player Shaquille O’Neal; and SI The Party.

Travis with Tight Ends at TEU

Travis wrapped his 13th season with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 4 with a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The 2025/2026 season is the first since 2014 that the Chiefs have not appeared in the playoffs.

At the age of 36, many have wondered if Travis was considering retirement and on a recent episode of his podcast New Heights, hosted alongside his brother Jason Kelce, Travis spoke candidly about the team's season and final loss to the Raiders 12-14, admitting that he wanted to focus on friends and family and be "a regular human for a couple weeks, maybe a month or so" before "trying to figure out what I'm gonna do next in terms of my future in football."

© Getty Images Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs onto the field

"If my body can heal up and rest up and I can feel confident that I can go out there and give it another 18, 20, 21-week run, I think, I would do it in a heartbeat," he added.

The 2025 Tight End & Friends concerts saw Kane Brown perform – and a very special surprise performance by Taylor herself.

© Instagram Taylor and Travis are now engaged

Taylor played "Shake It Off", one of the biggest hits from her bestselling 2014 album 1989, and Travis couldn't have been prouder of his then-girlfriend and took to social media to share his five-word response to her incredible performance.

"Turn me up Tay Tay!!!" he commented on the official NFL Instagram account, who posted a series of photos of the performance.