Travis Kelce makes firm statement on NFL retirement citing family's involvement

The Kansas City Chiefs were met with defeat once again in Las Vegas on Sunday, January 4, 2026, losing 14-12 to the Las Vegas Raiders and concluding their season.

This season, coming off of their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX in February 2025, marks the first time the Chiefs haven't qualified to the playoffs in 10 seasons, and it has made their star tight end Travis Kelce a bit contemplative.

© Getty Images The Kansas City Chiefs unfortunately lost 14-12 to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, January 4, 2026

The 36-year-old NFL star has long been contemplating hanging up his cleats and bidding his pro football career adieu, especially as he enters his late 30s and amid his team's waning fortunes. Although 2025 proved to be a banner year on the personal front, getting engaged to and now wedding planning with Taylor Swift.

After the Chiefs' loss on Sunday, Travis took some time to reflect on his bond with his teammates as he left the season behind, speaking at the Allegiant Stadium visitors locker room: "I just love this team," per ESPN.

© Getty Images The loss was Travis Kelce's final game of the season, and possibly his pro NFL career?

"I'm proud of the way we finished this, even though it ended the way it did. The guys still showed up and gave it their all. That's all you can ask for, man," he added. He pointed out a rough timeline he had in mind for when he'd make a definitive decision on his NFL future.

"I've got so much love for this team, this organization and the people here," Travis explained. "I'll spend some time with them, go through exit meetings [on Monday] and get close to the family and figure things out."

Travis has previously been open about delaying the decision until March, following the Super Bowl, when NFL free agency and drafting begins, and mentioned the same once again, adding: "Who knows?"

"Either it hits me quick or I've got to take some time. Last year was a little bit easier. I think I knew right away I wanted to kind of give this one [year] a shot. We'll see." While this season hasn't been the best for the Chiefs, or Travis personally, when it comes to the statistics, the tight end is taking it in his stride.

© Getty Images Travis has been one of the team's (and the entire league's) star tight ends since joining 13 seasons ago

"We obviously didn't do well as a team, but I felt like I came into the season prepared and ready to rock and roll with the right intentions," he noted, simply saying that "the ball just didn't go our way in a lot of those close games, unfortunately."

He did promise that if he were to come back, he would be more intentional about focusing on "those [late-game] moments." Travis isn't the only one contemplating his fate with the NFL and advising time spent with the family, though, as it's the same advice his older brother Jason Kelce is offering too.

© Getty Images "I've got so much love for this team, this organization and the people here."

"In my opinion, to nail that decision, you gotta step away from the game for a little bit," he said during an appearance on ESPN's Monday Night Football pre-game. "Play these last three games. Enjoy them with your teammates, enjoy them with your coaches."

"The team's going to be different no matter whether you come back or not this year. So, enjoy these last three games. And then let it sink in," he advised his younger sibling. "It will come to you with time."