Multi-millionaire Catherine Zeta Jones hints at 'eclectic' career away from acting: 'Been dipping my toes'

Catherine Zeta-Jones has opened up about her New York City life, revealing that her social circle now spans a variety of industries beyond Hollywood. "I’ve lived on the East Coast and for many, many years with Michael, and it's interesting whether it's been detrimental to my career," she told People. "I've never been in L.A. schmoozing."

The actress tied the knot with her husband, Michael Douglas, in 2000 and the couple share two children, son Dylan and daughter Carys. Once their kids flew the nest, the couple listed their 11,653 square-foot riverfront estate located in Irvington, New York for sale in June 2024. Catherine and Michael relocated "40 minutes out of the city" and now spend their time socializing with "New York business people, Wall Street people, and art people."

"Our friends and our people we bump into are different than I would be if I was in L.A. And that's not detrimental to L.A. and people who live there at all; it's just I swing in a few different roundabouts here in the city," she added.

Catherine has become particularly captured by the city's buzzing art scene. "I used to go and love to look at people's art in their fancy houses in the Hamptons," she explained. The actress described herself as "a bit of an eclectic collector". "I’ve kind of been dipping my toes in that world," she said.

The star enjoys collecting art work while traveling around the world with her family. However during their recent getaway to Antarctica, she confessed she "didn’t buy anything there". "I took $60,000 worth of Leica cameras that I'd been collecting all my life. Talk about art – I mean, just to be in that environment, you look around, and it's just the most amazing natural art."

Catherine's newfound interest in the art world may be due to her latest role as Marianne, an art consultant in Cathy Yan's film The Gallerist. The actress stars alongside Natalie Portman, Jenna Ortega, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Charli xcx, Sterling K. Brown, Daniel Brühl and Zach Galifianakis. The dark comedy thriller follows a desperate art dealer who conspires to sell a dead body as a piece of art at the prestigious Art Basel Miami. The movie premiered in January 2026.

HELLO!'s TV & Film Editor, Nicky Morris, has already added The Gallerist to her viewing agenda. "What a cast! With Oscar winners Natalie Portman, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Catherine Zeta-Jones, among comedy legend Zach Galifianakis, Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, cinema-goers are in for a treat. The star-studded cast alone is enough to put this dark comedy on my watchlist, but the plot also sounds seriously good. Taking aim at the absurdity of modern art, the thriller follows a gallerist who conspires to sell a dead body at Art Basel Miami," she told us.