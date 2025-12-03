Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones release statement following son’s viral moment

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have addressed the recent speculation that they were boycotting CNN following their son Dylan’s viral interview. "The rumor that Catherine and Michael are boycotting CNN is news to them," a spokesperson for the couple told Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday.

The spokesperson added that both Michael and Catherine "support accurate reporting, which this rumor isn't". Apparently, the 81-year-old has "no problem with going on or watching CNN".

The statement comes after the couple's son, Dylan, appeared on the show back on November 11. The Ivy League graduate said that Republican politicians were at fault for the government shutdown.

© CNN

"Scott, with all respect, you cannot put on the American people that Democrats were the [ones] that were hurting people, making this plight," Dylan told Scott Jennings. "Who was casting the votes against opening the government, Democrats or Republicans?" replied the conservative media personality. "Who was wanting to cut SNAP benefits?" countered Dylan.

In his Substack column following the appearance, Rob Shuter claimed that the couple had been angered by the network for positioning their son in what they considered a disadvantageous seat. "They are fuming at CNN, he wrote. "Like, I’m talking full-on, never again, blacklist the whole network levels of furious."

During an appearance on Meghan McCain's podcast, Citizen McCain, on Monday, Scott addressed the situation. Scott shared that he "was surprised" by the reports. "I'm more than willing to apologize personally to Catherine Zeta-Jones over a nice seafood dinner if she wants to do it," he said.

© Getty Images

Scott added that Dylan was "really nice" off-camera, and appeared "honored to be" appearing on CNN. "We had what is relatively a normal kind of exchange. He made his Democratic talking points - I dismantled them. This is not an uncommon thing that happens on CNN," he shared.

He continued: "They don't really get outside of their bubble where everyone's telling them how smart and good looking they are. And then they wind up on television with someone of a different persuasion - and it is surprising to them."

Dylan – who studied at Brown University – has been having a successful few years, even landing himself his own SiriusXM radio show during the 2024 US presidential election. Dylan previously opened up to FAULT magazine about his career, and how being the son of two famous Hollywood stars has impacted it.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

"Often, people already have perceptions of who I am before they even meet me. In a world where I'm often being defined by everything under the sun but who I am as a person, I've always been driven to be myself and to stay true to my beliefs and principles," he shared.

"I felt we were turning our backs on so much of what makes America special. The rhetoric I was seeing, some of the policies being floated — I couldn't believe this was who we are as a nation. That was very scary, but it also inspired me to do everything I can to stay true to and fight for the ideals I was raised to uphold," he explained when asked what inspired him to start his show.