Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals she's 'exhausted' in new family update

While Thanksgiving is typically a time to indulge in good food and enjoy the company of loved ones, Catherine Zeta-Jones opened up about the chaos that often comes with the celebration.

The actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a quick update with her fans. Sharing a photo of herself and her husband, Michael Douglas, in their lavish, white-adorned kitchen, Catherine opened up about the whirlwind of her past week.

"I am exhausted, wiped out, pooped from being in the kitchen all Thanksgiving. I need a year to recover," she penned in the caption.

© Instagram Catherine reflected on Thanksgiving

The photograph captured Catherine dressed in a chic leather ensemble that featured a cropped biker jacket with a pair of flared pants. The sleek outfit was layered over an emerald-green silk shirt and paired with a black clutch bag. The 56-year-old slicked back her luscious brunette locks into a high ponytail while her makeup oozed soft glam, courtesy of a smoky eye, a bronze cheek, and a nude-stained lip.

Meanwhile, Michael looked suave in a black shirt, matching pants, and a gray blazer, as he posed next to his doting wife. The couple's Thanksgiving celebration came after they rang in their milestone 25th wedding anniversary on November 18.

© Getty Images The couple in 1999

The pair first met at the 1996 Deauville Film Festival in France, and together share son Dylan, 25, and daughter Carys, 22, plus Michael is also a dad to son Cameron, 46, who he shares with his ex-wife Diandra Luker.

To usher in the big day, Michael took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of the two from a year before their wedding, attending the Los Angeles premiere for The Muse. "Happy 25th anniversary, my darling Catherine. Who knew? All my love, Michael," he wrote in his caption.

Back in September, Catherine opened up to HELLO! about the family's dynamic. She exclusively shared with HELLO! that her competitiveness runs in the family. When asked if there's a competitive streak in her household, she responded: "Yes I do. We all unfortunately…We all [do]. But it's a healthy one."

© Getty Images Michael and Catherine during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit

When it comes to what advice the mother-of-two has for her children, she exclusively shared with HELLO!: "Play golf."

The couple are now empty nesters, a change that saw a shift in their marriage. During an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September, the Wednesday actress revealed that since she and Michael have been living alone after Carys moved out in 2021 to attend Brown University, she and her husband are "thriving" and "having a great time."

"It's like, 'What's gonna happen?' Oh, it's like, you're gonna look at your husband and go, 'Remember me?' No!" she shared. "We're good. And the coolest thing is our kids, who are now 25 and [22], like to hang with us. And that's the best. But if I was a kid, I'd want to hang out with Michael Douglas, too."